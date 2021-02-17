Global Window Film Markets, 2016-2019 & 2020-2027 - Focus On Sun Control, Decorative, Security & Safety, Privacy

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Window Film Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Sun Control, Decorative, Security & Safety, Privacy), By Application (Automotive, Commercial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global window film market size is anticipated to reach USD 14.22 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.Increasing demand for window film across multiple end-use industries, such as residential, commercial, automotive, and marine, is anticipated to drive the industry. North America is negatively impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic. In countries such as U.S. and Canada, lockdown is imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. This lockdown has negatively impacted the demand for window films in industries, such as automobile and construction. The market is expected to grow as the lockdown is lifted and cross border trade is resumed.Due to increasing awareness regarding energy-efficient vehicles, automotive manufacturers across the globe are improvising their technologies and finding sustainable alternatives to reduce fuel consumption in vehicles, thereby reducing emissions. This, in turn, is estimated to increase demand for the product in the automotive industry.Increasing investments to develop affordable housing schemes in emerging economies of Latin America and Asia Pacific are expected to drive the demand for window film in residential applications. Moreover, growing need for energy efficient buildings is expected to propel demand for sun control films over the forecast period on account of their ability to reduce excess sunlight penetration inside the room.The aerospace industry utilizes the product to enhance the strength and rigidity of windows and protect interior components and furniture from outside sunlight and radiation. Moreover, these films make it easier to clean and maintain windows. These are attractive, cheaper than decorative glasses, and lightweight, which is projected to increase their consumption in industry over the forecast period. Window Film Market Report Highlights

The global market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the ability of the product to keep the car interiors and buildings cool by absorbing or reflecting away the solar heat

By product, decorative window films are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing focus of aesthetic appeal for buildings

The marine application segment accounted for 4.12% share of the overall revenue in 2019 and is expected to witness prominent growth over the forecast period. Innovation and new product developments in the field are expected to benefit the expansion

Central and South America is expected to witness above average growth in the forecast period on account of growing population and surging consumer disposable income.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope1.1 Research Methodology1.2 Research Scope And Assumptions1.3 Information Procurement1.4 Information Analysis1.5 Market Formulation And Data Visualization1.6 Data Validation And Publishing1.7 List Of Abbreviations Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3 Window Film Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Market Outlook3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1 Raw Material Trends3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends3.3.3 Sales Channel Analysis3.3.4 Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis3.4 Regulatory Framework3.4.1 Safety3.4.1.1 Polyester Resin3.4.1.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin3.5 Market Dynamics3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis3.5.1.1 Growing Demand Of Energy Efficient Window Films3.5.1.2 Growing Construction Industry3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis3.5.2.1 Increasing Regulation On Tinted Films3.6 Business Environment Analysis: Window Film Market3.6.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's3.6.2 Pestel Analysis Chapter 4 Window Film Market: Product Estimates & Analysis4.1 Window Film Market: Product Movement Analysis4.2 Sun Control Window Film4.3 Decorative Window Film4.4 Security & Safety Window Film4.5 Privacy Film Chapter 5 Window Film Market: Application Estimates & Analysis5.1 Window Film Market: Application Movement Analysis5.2 Automotive5.3 Residential5.4 Commercial5.5 Marine Chapter 6 Window Film Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1 Window Film Market: Region Movement Analysis Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Key Global Players, Recent Developments, & Their Impact On The Industry7.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization7.3 Vendor Landscape7.3.1 List Of Channel Partners7.3.2 Key Customers/End Users Chapter 8 Company Profiles

3M

Eastman Chemical Company

American Standard Window Film

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation (Solar Gard)

Madico, Inc.

Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Hanita Coatings RCA Ltd. (Avery Dennison Israel Ltd.)

Johnson Window Films, Inc.

Armolan Window Film

Garware Suncontrol

Reflectiv Window Films

