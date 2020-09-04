Global Wind Power Market Assessment 2016-2027 With Profiles Of Acciona, Nordex, General Electric, Envision Group, Goldwind, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Suzlon Energy And More

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wind Power Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Location (Onshore, Offshore), By Application (Utility, Non-Utility), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wind power market demand is expected to reach 88.1 GW by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2%.The market is driven due to increasing demand for clean and affordable energy. Governments across various nations have been supporting the use of renewable energy sources including solar power, hydropower, wind power, and biomass. Regulatory bodies are emphasizing on reducing carbon footprints and reduce reliance on conventional energy sources which in turn is promoting energy generation using wind turbines.Increasing energy needs in countries such as India, China, U.K., and Brazil, owing to rapid industrialization is projected to have a positive impact on market. Wind energy finds wide use in numerous sectors such as commercial and residential. The onshore turbines have emerged as a valuable renewable energy source, across the world. The cumulative installed onshore turbine power capacity is projected to observe a count of 10.0% in 2019 as compared to the 2018 capacity. Though the offshore turbine sector has been gaining thrust in the market.Regions such as South America and Middle East and Africa offer a robust business opportunity for the market and countries, such as Brazil, Chile, and South Africa, are expected to play vital role in the development of the market in these regions. Demand for electricity generation from green and clean source is increasing, which is likely to drive the market in coming years. Besides, the massive wind energy potential, coupled with a continuous decrease in the cost of installation, is expected to offer extensive business opportunities to the market in upcoming years.The utility application segment held the largest volume share in the market in 2019. Easing of installation barriers for utility scale products and low installation cost are the factors driving the growth of the segment. Such projects are installed in large farms, which are connected to nation's transmission system. Report Highlights

Various government are focusing on reduction of carbon footprint which is expected to drive the renewable energy generation and thus the market

The onshore location segment accounted for 92.1% market share in 2019

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a substantial rate throughout the forecast period. China is expected to account for the maximum market share in the region

is projected to grow at a substantial rate throughout the forecast period. is expected to account for the maximum market share in the region Wind power accounted for a 7.3% of the total electricity generation mix in U.S. in 2018

North America is likely to display a moderate growth rate during the projected period

Key Topics Covered Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope1.2. Information Procurement1.2.1. Purchased Database1.2.2. Internal Database1.2.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives1.2.4. Primary Research1.3. Information Analysis1.3.1. Data Analysis Models1.4. Market Formulation & Data Visualization1.5. Data Validation & Publishing Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Market Definitions Chapter 4. Wind Power Market Variables, Trends & Scope4.1. Market Size and Growth Prospects4.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis4.3. Market Dynamics4.3.1. Market Driver Analysis4.3.2. Market Restraint/ Challenges Analysis4.3.3. Opportunity Assessment4.4. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping4.5. Regulatory Framework4.6. Business Environment Analysis Tools4.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's4.6.2. PESTEL Analysis4.7. Company Market Share Analysis, 20194.8. Wind Power Production Outlook Chapter 5. Wind Power Market Location Outlook5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016-2027 (Volume, MW, Revenue, USD Million)5.2. Onshore5.3. Offshore Chapter 6. Wind Power Market Application Outlook6.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016-2027 (Volume, MW, Revenue, USD Million)6.2. Utility6.3. Non-Utility Chapter 7. Wind Power Regional Outlook7.1. Wind Power Market, By Region, 2019 & 20277.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. South America7.6. MEA Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape8.1. Acciona8.2. Nordex SE8.3. General Electric8.4. Envision Group8.5. Goldwind8.6. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA8.7. Suzlon Energy Limited8.8. Vestas8.9. Sinovel Wind Group8.10. Dongfang Electric Corporation8.11. ENERCON GmbH8.12. Guangdong MingYang Wind Power Industry Group. Ltd.8.13. Juwi AG8.14. Inoxwind8.15. Aerodyn Energiesysteme GmbHFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h119ie

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wind-power-market-assessment-2016-2027-with-profiles-of-acciona-nordex-general-electric-envision-group-goldwind-siemens-gamesa-renewable-energy-suzlon-energy-and-more-301124483.html

SOURCE Research and Markets