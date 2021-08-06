Global Widget's Flagship CBD Brand Hemp Bombs® Marks 5th Anniversary With Award-winning Products, Continued Growth And 'immense Gratitude'

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, the manufacturer and distributor of iconic CBD brand Hemp Bombs®, is kicking off the brand's fifth anniversary on Monday, August 9, following years of large-scale growth, industry-leading products, and an aggressive goal to set the gold standard in an emerging industry.

Hemp Bombs launched in 2016 with a two-count package of CBD capsules as its first product. Today, the brand features over 100 products, including a full line of CBD gummies and other edibles, topicals, vape and pet products.

"It's hard to believe it has been five years already," said Kevin Collins, co-founder of Global Widget. "We have grown the company to more than 300 employees and have introduced hundreds of products, but our success all along has been because of the loyalty and support of our terrific customers, retailers and business partners. We have nothing but immense gratitude for the opportunity to serve them."

Recently, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried, toured the company, saying, "I've had the opportunity over the last five years to see everything from how THC grows and manufacturing out in the West Coast to the East Coast and everything here in the state of Florida. You have a terrific, amazing operation here." Holly Bell, Florida's first-ever cannabis director appointed by Fried, added, "When I got the facility tour, I thought, 'This is the gold standard. This is what the industry needs.'"

From the start, Hemp Bombs quickly became the original CBD brand retailers and, most importantly, their customers, trusted.

"Hemp Bombs is the category captain in convenience with over 60 percent market share five years and counting," said Vince Gillen, Vice President of Sales. "We are very excited about the opportunity for growth and new store placements given that many large chain retailers are not yet carrying CBD or CBD gummies."

Last year, as a part of its Year of More campaign, Hemp Bombs increased the milligrams of CBD in most of its products, including its CBD gummies. Later that year, Hemp Bombs CBD gummies were voted a 2020 Retailer Choice Best New Product by more than 1,000 retailers in the 17 th annual CSP Daily News awards program.

About UsGlobal Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of CBD and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind CBD brands Hemp Bombs and Nature's Script and the wellness brand, Defense Boost. With more than 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space and about 300 employees, Global Widget is one of the nation's largest CBD companies and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers, distributors and private brands worldwide. www.globalwidget.com.

