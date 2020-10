Global Whole Genome And Exome Sequencing Market 2020-2023:New Consumers, New Technologies, New Specializations

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Whole Genome And Exome Sequencing Markets - By Research, Clinical, Direct to Consumer, AgriBio & Tumor with Executive and Consultant Guides 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Whole Genome And Exome Sequencing Markets - By Research, Clinical, Direct to Consumer, AgriBio & Tumor with Executive and Consultant Guides 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions. A plummeting of costs for Whole Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush for market players. New consumers, new technologies, new specializations. In a situation reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry a wide range of well-funded players are racing for market share on a truly global stage. Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years. Key Questions Answered

Will all newborns receive Whole Genome Sequencing at birth?

How fast will Direct to Consumer Testing grow?

What sequencing technology will take the lead?

What's holding the industry back?

Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput devices?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Market Definition1.1 Whole Genome Sequencing Definition In This Report1.1.1 Whole and Exome Sequencing 1.1.2 Research and Clinical1.1.3 Direct to Consumer1.1.4 AgriBio 1.1.5 Tumor Cells1.2 The Genomics Revolution1.3 Market Definition 1.3.1 Revenue Market Size1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for laboratory testing 1.5 Sizing the Genome - Not What You Think 1.5.1 Cost, Price and Genome Size, Pricing Practice 2. Market Overview 2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles2.1.1 Instrument Manufacturer2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional2.1.4 Independent lab analytical 2.1.5 Public National/regional lab 2.1.6 Hospital lab2.1.7 Physician lab2.1.8 DTC Lab2.1.9 Sequencing Labs 2.1.10 Audit body2.2 Whole Genome Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion2.2.1 Direct to Consumer - Two Approaches 2.2.1.1 The New Age of Medical Information 2.2.1.2 Dangers in DTC-WGS - Health Costs and Regulation 2.2.1.3 Newborn and Prenatal - A Brave New World 2.2.1.4 DTC - How Many Segments? 2.2.2 Research Markets2.2.2.1 Research Funding and Capital Expense2.2.2.2 WGS Datasets Preferred 2.2.2.3 Existing research repurposed 2.2.2.4 Organism Wide Market2.2.2.5 Service Suppliers Respond2.2.3 Clinical - Understanding Germline and Somatic 2.2.3.1 Somatic - Chasing Mutations and Pharmacogenomics2.2.4 Pathogen Testing2.2.4.1 The Hepatitis C Story 2.2.4.2 Will the Microbiology Department Disappear?2.2.5 AgriBio - Big Business2.2.5.1 GMO is Here to Stay2.2.5.2 WGS Benefits and Risks2.2.5.3 The New Agriculture2.3 Industry Structure 2.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share2.3.2 Economies of Scale2.3.3 Instrument Manufacturer Role2.3.4 Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling2.3.4.1 Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?2.3.4.2 Genetic Counselling as an Industry2.3.4.3 WGES Adoption and Cannibalization 2.3.4.4 The Meaning of Grail 3. Market Trends3.1 Factors Driving Growth3.1.1 Diagnostic Factors3.1.2 Interpreting the Code Otherwise3.1.3 Changes in Agriculture. 3.1.4 Fertility Technology Comes of Age3.1.5 Pathogen Challenges3.2 Factors Limiting Growth3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price3.2.2 Lower Costs3.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth3.2.4 Wellness has a downside3.2.5 GMO Opposition Movement. 3.3 Sequencing Instrumentation 3.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity. 3.3.2 Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure. 3.3.3 Listing of Current NGS Instrument Specifications. 3.3.4 Oxford Nanopore3.3.4.1 What is Oxford Nanopore Sequencing? 3.3.4.2 What can Oxford Nanopore Sequencingt be used for?3.3.4.3 Oxford Nanopore Products3.3.5 Long Reads - Further Segmentation3.3.6 Linked Reads3.3.7 Targeted Sequencing Adopts CRISPR3.3.8 New Sequencing Technologies 4. WGES Recent Developments4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section4.1.1 Importance of These Developments4.1.2 How to Use This Section

UK Whole-Genome Sequencing Project Obtains 200M

WGS may help with disease outbreaks

Veritas Cuts WGS Price by 40%

Dante Labs Launches GenomeL, Long Reads Human Whole Genome Sequencing

Machine-learning system used to diagnose genetic diseases

Whole Genome Sequencing for healthy creates controversy

100,000 whole genomes sequenced in the NHS

Nebula Genomics Offers FREE Whole Genome Sequencing

Veritas Genetics has time limited WGS offer for $199

Veritas Genetics Launches Two New Whole Genome Sequencing Products

BGI unveils a powerful new sequencer

State of California Funds $2M Whole-Genome Sequencing Pilot

Whole-Genome Sequencing Pilot Rapid genome sequencing could revolutionize health care

Human Longevity Launches Whole Genome Product, MassMutual Partnerships

$1500 to sequence newborns in China

to sequence newborns in Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics, deal worth up to $1 billion

PerkinElmer Launches Clinical Whole Genome Sequencing Services

Nine Centres use Oxford Nanopore MinION to Sequence Human Genome

Esperite and BGI Genomics sign a strategic agreement to offer Whole Genome

Sequencing on a large scale

Easily Affordable Whole-genome Sequencing is Goal of Mayo Collaboration with Veritas

Regeneron Partners With AbbVie, Alnylam, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Pfizer to Sequence UK

Biobank Samples

MedGenome Expands Its NGS Capabilities and Forays Into Single-Cell Sequencing

Genomics England Adopts Edico's Dragen For NGS Analysis

BGI Says It Will Slash Cost of Gene Testing to $300

Position Statement Spells Out Fetal Diagnostic Sequencing Recommendations

Dante Labs Announces 10,000 European Genome Project

5. Profiles of Key Companies

10x Genomics, Inc

23andME Inc

Abbott Diagnostics

AccuraGen Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Admera Health, LLC

Agena Bioscience, Inc

Agilent

Akonni Biosystems

Ancestry.com LLC

Anchor Dx

ArcherDx, Inc

ARUP Laboratories

Asuragen

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter , Inc

, Inc Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bioarray Genetics

Biocept, Inc

Biodesix Inc.

BioFluidica

BioGenex

Biolidics Ltd

bioMrieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne

Cancer Genetics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Centogene

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Clinical Genomics

Color Genomics

Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company

Cynvenio

Dante Labs

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diasorin S.p.A

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Excellerate Bioscience

Exosome Diagnostics

Fabric Genomics

Fluidigm Corp

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fujirebio

GE Global Research

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Gene by Gene, Ltd

Genedrive

GeneFirst Ltd

Genetron Health ( Beijing ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Genewiz

Genomic Health

Genomics England

Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

GenomOncology

Genzyme Corporation

Grail, Inc

Grifols

Guardant Health

Guardiome

HeiScreen

Helix

Helomics

Hologic

Horizon Discovery

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Human Longevity, Inc

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Integrated Diagnostics

Invitae Corporation

Invivoscribe

Karius

Macrogen

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc

MDx Health

Medgenome

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech

MIODx

miR Scientific

MNG Labs

Molecular MD

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

Nebula Genomics

NeoGenomics

New Oncology

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd

Omega Bioservices

OncoDNA

ORIG3N, Inc

Origene Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personalis

Precipio

PrecisionMed

Promega

Protagen Diagnostics

Qiagen Gmbh

Quantumdx

Regeneron

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Roswell Biotechnologies

Seegene

Sequencing.com

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc

SkylineDx

Stratos Genomics

Sure Genomics, Inc

Sysmex

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Veritas Genetics

Volition

6. Global Market Size6.1 Global Market by Country6.2 Global Market by Application 7. Market Sizes by Application7.1 Research Market 7.2 Clinical Market7.3 Tumor Market7.4 DTC WEGS Market 7.5 Agribio & Other Market

8. Market Sizes by Coverage8.1 Genome Market8.2 Exome Market8.3 Other Coverage Market 9. Vision of the Future of Whole Genome Sequencing Appendices I. United States Medicare System: January 2019 laboratory Fees ScheduleII Methodology

