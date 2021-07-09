Global Wheat Flour Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wheat Flour Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wheat flour market reached a value of US$ 160 Billion in 2020. Wheat flour currently represents one of the most popular food ingredients used across the globe. It offers health benefits such as lowering cholesterol levels, improving metabolism, controlling obesity and regulating blood sugar levels. Wheat flour is used extensively owing to the presence of gluten, a protein that provides strength and elasticity to the dough as well as adds to the texture of baked products. Factors such as population growth, increasing disposable incomes, rising consumption of bakery products and changing lifestyles have further added to the global demand for wheat flour. Market Drivers:Wheat flour is used as the main ingredient in several bakery and fast food products such as bread, noodles, pasta and breakfast cereals. Growth in the demand for these products has led to an escalation in the overall sales of wheat flour across the globe. Moreover, wheat flour is inexpensive as compared to the flour made from other grains on account of which it is easily available to consumers belonging to all socio-economic groups. Manufacturers have also introduced vitamin-A fortified wheat flour to cater to the nutritional needs of the population. Apart from this, wheat flour is now also being used for producing bioplastics, adhesives, paper, shampoos and conditioners, and other products. Owing to these factors, the publisher estimates that the global wheat flour market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The wheat flour market is fragmented with a number of small and large manufacturers operating in both organized and unorganized sectors.

Key questions answered in this report:1. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global wheat flour market?2. What was the global wheat flour market size in 2020?3. What will be the global wheat flour market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?4. What are the major global wheat flour market drivers?5. What are the major trends in the global wheat flour market?6. What is the global wheat flour market breakup by type?7. What is the global wheat flour market breakup by end use?8. What is the global wheat flour market breakup by distribution channel?9. What are the major regional markets in the global wheat flour industry?10. Who are the leading players in the global wheat flour industry? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Wheat Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Production Volume Trends5.2.2 Consumption Volume Trends5.2.3 Consumption Value Trends5.3 Price Trends5.4 Market Breakup by Region5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use 6 Global Wheat Flour Market6.1 Market Overview 6.2 Market Performance6.2.1 Production Volume Trends6.2.2 Consumption Volume Trends6.2.3 Consumption Value Trends6.3 Price Analysis6.3.1 Key Price Indicators6.3.2 Price Structure6.3.3 Price Trends6.5 Impact of COVID-196.6 Market Breakup by Type6.7 Market Breakup by End-Use6.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel6.9 Market Breakup by Region6.10 Market Forecast6.11 SWOT Analysis6.12 Value Chain Analysis6.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Market Breakup by Type7.1 All-Purpose Flour7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Semolina Flour7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Whole-Wheat Flour7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Fine Wheat Flour7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Bread Flour7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-Use8.1 Food Use8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Feed Use8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Bio Fuel8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Independent Retailers9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Convenience Stores9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Specialty Stores9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Online9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Others9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 China10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 India10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 European Union10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Turkey10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 United States of America10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast10.6 Rest of the World 10.6.1 Market Trends10.6.2 Market Forecast 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Competitive Structure11.2 Key Players 12 Wheat Flour Manufacturing Process12.1 Product Overview 12.2 Detailed Process Flow12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved12.4 Conversion Rate of Feedstock 13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures13.2 Plant Machinery13.3 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures13.4 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures13.5 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures13.6 Utility Requirements and Expenditures13.7 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures 13.8 Other Capital Investments 14 Loans and Financial Assistance 15 Project Economics 16 Key Player Profiles

