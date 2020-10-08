Global Web Real-time Communication Market (2020 To 2026) - By Component, Enabled Device, End-user, And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Web Real-Time Communication Market by Component, by Enabled Device, by End User, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Web Real-Time Communication Market size is expected to reach $29.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 44.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Web Real-Time Communication (Web RTC) is an open-source application programming interface (API) started by World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). Web RTC empowers end-users with voice calling, video calling, and one to one document sharing between browsers without the help of any outer plugin. World Wide Web Consortium is the universal standard association for the improvement of norms worldwide web. The W3C attempts to build up compatibility among industry service provides for acceptance of worldwide norms created by them.Web RTC adjusts and adapts itself as indicated by the changing network conditions. It modifies as per transfer bandwidth accessibility and neglects network congestion, in this way expands productivity of the network. The associations empowered with web RTC innovation items could improve client interaction, promotional initiatives, and economically increment their sales. The development in client confronting ventures, for example, retail, healthcare, and hospitality is expected to additionally support the development of the web RTC market.Economic advantages of WebRTC innovation, webification of constant communication, and ascend in acceptance of WebRTC innovation among enterprises are some of the important factors that drive the development of the worldwide web real-time communication market. Moreover, increment in ICT spending in developing nations, ascend in cell phone use particularly in Asia-Pacific, development in internet connectivity, and creating imperative internet foundation in Asia-Pacific and Africa help the market development. However, the absence of universal norms and ascend in security and privacy concerns are foreseen to restrict the web real-time communication market development. On the other hand, a mix of AI with WebRTC, expansion of BYOD pattern, and increment in the use of WebRTC for IoT give worthwhile development chances to the worldwide WebRTC market during the investigation period.Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution segment if further segmented into Voice Calling & Conference, Message & File Sharing, Video Calling & Conference and Others. Based on Enabled Device, the market is segmented into Smartphones & Tablets, PCs and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, BFSI and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Global Web Real-Time Communication Market, by Component1.4.2 Global Web Real-Time Communication Market, by Enabled Device1.4.3 Global Web Real-Time Communication Market, by End User1.4.4 Global Web Real-Time Communication Market, by Geography1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Executive Summary2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, Jan - 2020, Jun) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Web Real-Time Communication Market by Component4.1 Global Web Real-Time Communication Solutions Market by Region4.2 Global Web Real-Time Communication Market by Solutions Type4.2.1 Global Voice Calling & Conference Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region4.2.2 Global Message & File Sharing Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region4.2.3 Global Video Calling & Conference Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region4.2.4 Global Other Solutions Type Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region4.3 Global Web Real-Time Communication Services Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Web Real-Time Communication Market by Enabled Device5.1 Global Web Real-Time Communication Smartphones & Tablets Market by Region5.2 Global Web Real-Time Communication PCs Market by Region5.3 Global Web Real-Time Communication Others Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Web Real-Time Communication Market by End Use6.1 Global IT & Telecom Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region6.2 Global Retail Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region6.3 Global Healthcare Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region6.4 Global Media & Entertainment Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region6.5 Global BFSI Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region6.6 Global Others Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region Chapter 7. Global Web Real-Time Communication Market by Region7.1 North America Web Real-Time Communication Market7.2 Europe Web Real-Time Communication Market7.3 Asia Pacific Web Real-Time Communication Market7.4 LAMEA Web Real-Time Communication Market Chapter 8. Company Profiles8.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.8.1.1 Company Overview8.1.2 Financial Analysis8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.1.4 Research & Development Expense8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:8.1.6 SWOT Analysis8.2 AT&T, Inc.8.2.1 Company Overview8.2.2 Financial Analysis8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.2.4 Research & Development Expense8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.2.6 SWOT Analysis8.3 Avaya Holdings Corporation8.3.1 Company Overview8.3.2 Financial Analysis8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.3.4 Research & Development Expense8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.4 Plantronics, Inc.8.4.1 Company Overview8.4.2 Financial Analysis8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.4.4 Research & Development Expenses8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.4.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:8.5 Twilio, Inc.8.5.1 Company Overview8.5.2 Financial Analysis8.5.3 Regional Analysis8.5.4 Research & Development Expense8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:8.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.6 Oracle Corporation8.6.1 Company Overview8.6.2 Financial Analysis8.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.6.4 Research & Development Expense8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.6.6 SWOT Analysis8.7 Enghouse Systems Limited (Dialogic Corporation)8.7.1 Company Overview8.7.2 Financial Analysis8.7.3 Recent strategies and developments:8.7.3.1 Acquisition and Mergers:8.8 Vonage Holdings Corporation (TokBox, Inc.)8.8.1 Company Overview8.8.2 Financial Analysis8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.8.4 Recent strategies and developments:8.8.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.8.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:8.8.4.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.9 CafeX Communications, Inc.8.9.1 Company Overview8.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:8.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.10 Plivo, Inc.8.10.1 Company OverviewFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mankt2

