Global Wearable Injectors (On & Off Body) Market To 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wearable Injectors Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wearable Injectors Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wearable injectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.0% during 2020-2026.

Wearable injectors are drug delivery devices created for single-use wearable device technologies, designed to deliver large volume drugs to the patients over long durations. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are witnessing a growing trend of a diversion of their investments towards the development of routes of administration of biologics and other drugs particularly for subcutaneous self-administration by patient populations.

The global wearable injectors market report elucidates key industry trends, industry dynamics along with the quantitative analysis of the report. The report presents a clear picture of the global wearable injectors market by segmenting the market based on type, technology, therapy, end user and region. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision. Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Favourable Reimbursement Scenario in Major Markets

Technological Advancements and Design Development

Market Challenges

Unfavourable Reimbursement Structure in Developing Countries

Preference for Alternative Drug Delivery Modes

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2019

Historical Period: 2015-2018

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1 Report Description1.1.1 Objective of the Study1.1.2 Target Audience1.1.3 USP & Key Offerings1.2 Report's Scope1.3 Research Methodology1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research1.3.3 Phase III - Expert Interviews1.3.4 Assumptions 2. Executive Summary 3. Global Wearable Injectors Market3.1 Introduction3.2 Market Drivers & Challenges 4. Global Wearable Injectors Market Analysis4.1 Market Portraiture4.2 Market by Type4.3 Market by Technology4.4 Market by Therapy4.5 Market by End User4.6 Market by Region 4.7 Impact of COVID-19 5. Global Wearable Injectors Market by Type5.1 Market Overview5.2 On-Body Injectors 5.3 Off-Body Injectors 6. Global Wearable Injectors Market by Technology6.1 Market Overview6.2 Spring-Based6.3 Motor Driven6.4 Rotary Pump6.5 Expanding Battery6.6 Other Technologies 7. Global Wearable Injectors Market by Therapy7.1 Market Overview7,2 Immuno-Oncology7.2 Diabetes7.3 Cardiovascular Diseases7.4 Other Therapies 8. Global Wearable Injectors Market by End User8.1 Hospitals8.2 Clinics8.3 Homecare Settings8.4 Others 9. Global Wearable Injectors Market by Region 10. SWOT Analysis 11. Porter's Five Forces 12. Market Value Chain Analysis 13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Competitive Scenario13.2 Company Profiles13.2.1 Amgen13.2.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company13.2.3 Enable Injections13.2.4 Insulet Corporation13.2.5 Medtronic PLC13.2.6 Sensile Medical13.2.7 Steadymed Therapeutics.13.2.8 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.13.2.9 United Therapeutics Corporation 13.2.10 Valeritas, Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/si0p1j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wearable-injectors-on--off-body-market-to-2026-301199094.html

SOURCE Research and Markets