Global Waterborne Architectural Coating Market (2021 To 2026) - By Resins Type, End-user, Distribution And Region

The Global Waterborne Architectural Coating Market size was estimated at USD 68.32 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 74.48 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.36% to reach USD 116.89 Billion by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Waterborne Architectural Coating Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Waterborne Architectural Coating Market, including Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema Group, Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, BASF SE, Benjamin Moore & Co., Berger Paints Ltd, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, Carpoly Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Cloverdale Paint Inc., Diamond-Vogel Paint Company, Hempel A/S, Jotun Group, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Corporation, Kelly-Moore Paints, Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., Shawcor, Sherwin-Williams Company, Sika AG, Stahl Holdings B.V., and Teknos Group. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Waterborne Architectural Coating Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Waterborne Architectural Coating Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Waterborne Architectural Coating Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Waterborne Architectural Coating Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Waterborne Architectural Coating Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Waterborne Architectural Coating Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Waterborne Architectural Coating Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for building and construction industry5.1.1.2. Growing demand for Voc-Free coatings5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Availability of substitutes5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Technological advances enabling superior performance in the architectural segment5.1.3.2. Introduction of acrylic emulsions as paint binders5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Higher cost of waterborne systems for production and formulation of the coatings5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis 6. Waterborne Architectural Coating Market, by Resins Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Acrylics6.3. Alkyds6.4. Epoxies6.5. Polyesters6.6. Polyurethane 7. Waterborne Architectural Coating Market, by Application7.1. Introduction7.2. Exterior7.3. Interior 8. Waterborne Architectural Coating Market, by End User8.1. Introduction8.2. Commercial8.3. Residential 9. Waterborne Architectural Coating Market, by Distribution9.1. Introduction9.2. Company-owned Stores9.3. Independent Distributors9.4. Large Retailers & Wholesalers 10. Americas Waterborne Architectural Coating Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific Waterborne Architectural Coating Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Waterborne Architectural Coating Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player13.4. Competitive Scenario13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.4.4. Investment & Funding13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. Akzo Nobel N.V.14.2. Arkema Group14.3. Asian Paints Limited14.4. Axalta Coating Systems, LLC14.5. BASF SE14.6. Benjamin Moore & Co.14.7. Berger Paints Ltd14.8. Brillux GmbH & Co. KG14.9. Carpoly Chemical Group Co., Ltd.14.10. Cloverdale Paint Inc.14.11. Diamond-Vogel Paint Company14.12. Hempel A/S14.13. Jotun Group14.14. Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.14.15. KCC Corporation14.16. Kelly-Moore Paints14.17. Masco Corporation14.18. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.14.19. PPG Industries, Inc.14.20. RPM International Inc.14.21. Shawcor14.22. Sherwin-Williams Company14.23. Sika AG14.24. Stahl Holdings B.V.14.25. Teknos Group 15. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/svt5v

