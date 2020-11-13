Global Water Treatment Biocides Market Forecast To 2027 - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Treatment Biocides Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Oxidizing Biocides and Non-Oxidizing Biocides) and Application (Municipal Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Power Plants, Pulp and Paper, Mining, Swimming Pools, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market accounted for US$ 3,723.67 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2020-2027 to reach US$ 5,754.43 million by 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.Water treatment biocides are used to control the microbial growth in water bodies. Water treatment biocides have been gaining increasing importance across the globe owing to their wide range of applications, ranging from swimming pools and municipality water treatment to water treatment in various industries, such as oil & gas, power plants, mining, and pulp and paper. Uncontrolled microbial growth can lead to several complications, such as breakdown of chemicals, health hazards, heat transfer losses, development of biofilms, and under-deposit corrosion.Water treatment biocides are chemical agents used in water treatment processes. They are synthesized to eliminate microorganisms of all life stages and sizes. They are formulated to control the microbial growth in potable water, process water, open cooling systems, and down water services. The oil & gas industry is fueling the growth of the global water treatment biocides market to a greater extent. The oil & gas segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising oil & gas exploration activities in countries, including Canada and the US, are fueling the demand for water treatment biocides in the oil & gas industry. Municipal water treatment, mining, and swimming pools are some of the niche applications where the water treatment biocides market has witnessed astonishing growth over the past few years. Increasing use of non-oxidizing biocides in pulp & paper industry and power plants is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.The global water treatment biocides market is concentrated with a few well-established players; these players are Albemarle Corporation; Dupont de Nemours, Inc.; Solenis, Ecolab Inc.; Innovative Water Care LLC.; Kemira OYJ; Nouryon; Suez; Veolia; and Italmatch Chemicals SpA, among others. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Scope of the Study3.2 Research Methodology3.2.1 Data Collection:3.2.2 Primary Interviews:3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:3.2.5 Developing base number:3.2.6 Data Triangulation:3.2.7 Country level data: 4. Water Treatment Biocides Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Water treatment biocides Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Key Market Drivers5.1.1 Rising Demand from Numerous End-Applications5.1.2 Surging Demand of Water Treatment Biocides in North America5.2 Key Market Restraints5.2.1 Lengthy and Expensive Registration Process Related to Biocides in Europe5.3 Key Market Opportunities5.3.1 Industrialization and Increasing Population in the Emerging Economies5.4 Key Market Future Trends5.4.1 Biocides in Hydraulic Fracturing Fluids5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers And Restraints 6. Water Treatment Biocides - Global Market Analysis6.1 Water Treatment Biocides Market Overview6.2 Water Treatment Biocides Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players 7. Water Treatment Biocides Market Analysis - By Product Type7.1 Overview7.2 Water Treatment Biocides Market, By Product Type (2019 and 2027)7.3 Oxidizing Biocides7.3.1 Overview7.3.1.1 Oxidizing Biocides Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Non-Oxidizing Biocides7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Non - Oxidized Biocides Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Water Treatment Biocides Market Analysis - By Application8.1 Overview8.2 Water Treatment Biocides Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)8.3 Municipal Water Treatment8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Municipal Water Treatment: Water Treatment Biocides Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Oil and Gas8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Oil and Gas: Water Treatment Biocides Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Power Plants8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Power Plants: Water Treatment Biocides Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.6 Pulp and Paper8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Pulp and Paper: Water Treatment Biocides Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.7 Mining8.7.1 Overview8.7.2 Mining: Water Treatment Biocides Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.8 Swimming Pools8.8.1 Overview8.8.2 Swimming Pools: Water Treatment Biocides Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.9 Others8.9.1 Overview8.9.2 Others: Water Treatment Biocides Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Water Treatment Biocides Market - Geographic Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 North America: Water Treatment Biocides Market9.3 Europe: Water Treatment Biocides Market9.4 Asia-Pacific: Water treatment biocides Market9.5 MEA: Water Treatment Biocides Market9.6 SAM: Water Treatment Biocides Market 10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Water Treatment Biocides Market10.1 Overview10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Industry Landscape11.1 Merger and Acquisition11.2 New Development 12. Company Profiles12.1 Albemarle Corporation12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.2 Dupont de Nemours, Inc,12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 Solenis12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 Ecolab Inc.12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.5 Innovative Water Care LLC12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 Kemira OYJ12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.7 Nouryon12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.8 Suez12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 Veolia12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 Italmatch Chemicals SpA12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis 13. Appendix13.1 About the Publisher13.2 GlossaryFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9x9nv8

