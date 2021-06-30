Global Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market To Reach $4.1 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Water Quality Monitoring Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026As the world searches for sustainable solutions for an increasingly thirsty planet, growing in prominence are alternative sources of deriving fresh water supplies for agriculture, domestic as well as industrial applications. Water quality monitoring devices have elicited specific interest in this regard. In several parts of the world, usable water needs are no longer met by natural sources such as rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and underground wells. Increased health consciousness in recent years, especially for high quality water, coupled with stringent regulatory environment is increasing demand for water quality monitoring devices. Eutrophication represents a predominant water quality problem which is mainly due to high-nutrients loads including phosphorus and nitrogen. These contaminants mainly stem from agricultural runoff, domestic sewage, and industrial effluents. Personal care products and pharmaceuticals such as birth control pills, antibiotics, painkillers also impact the aquatic ecosystems. Routine testing of drinking water supplies, and environmental waters is important for general public health as infections contracted from contaminated water supplies represent a major cause of illness and death worldwide.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Quality Monitoring Devices estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period. TOC Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Turbidity Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.2% share of the global Water Quality Monitoring Devices market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $728.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $620.7 Million by 2026The Water Quality Monitoring Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$728.4 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$620.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$671 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Strict regulations enforced on pharmaceutical, environmental, and food sector are encouraging companies from various industries to employ instruments that monitor and control water quality to ensure safety and compliance with set standards. The need to measure as well as control water quality for domestic and industrial uses to address increasingly stringent environment regulations is the overarching driver of the market for water analysis instrumentation. Looming danger of quality water shortage, continuing growth of industrialization and stringent regulations are some of the other factors set to drive growth in the market. Municipalities are therefore under constant pressure to supply clean and safe drinking water, which makes use of analysis instruments a compulsion for the industry. In addition to the basic requirement, rising concerns over chemical and biological pollution are expected to create demand for advanced testing systems. Driven by the need to improve process efficiency and adhere to regulations on effluent quality, the industrial segment remains a major and attractive market. In the potable water supplies space, growing focus of governments to arrest spread of water-borne diseases has compelled manufacturers to develop systems that can instantly detect quality changes. Further, governments are imposing stringent limitations on use of chemicals used for disinfecting water that are themselves known to cause various ailments. These factors are expected to compel municipalities and industries such as petrochemical, refineries, and oil and gas among others to invest substantially in water quality monitoring devices in the coming years.

pH Meters Segment to Reach $810.2 Million by 2026In the global pH Meters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$464.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$655.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$87 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. More

