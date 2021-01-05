Global Water Hardness Test Strip Market (2020 To 2025) - Increasing Stringent Regulations For Drinking Water Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Hardness Test Strip Market by Type (Calcium Concentration Measurement, Magnesium Concentration Measurement), Application (Industrial, Laboratory, Others), Sales Channel (Retail, Non-Retail) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the water hardness test strip market is estimated to be valued at USD 56.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 70.2 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.4 %, in terms of value.

Factors such as the rise in demand for water testing from various industrial sectors, stringent rules and regulations imposed by related government bodies with regards to water quality are projected to drive the growth of the water hardness test strip industry during the forecast period. By type, the calcium concentration measurement segment holds the largest value share Water testing had been done to determine the calcium as well as the magnesium content in the water. However, the manufacturers of water hardness test strips avail their products which are specifically designed to determine the calcium content such as calcium carbonate in the water. By application, the industrial segment is estimated to account for the largest share Every manufactured product uses water during some part of the production process. Industrial water use includes water used for purposes such as fabricating, processing, washing, diluting, cooling, or transporting a product; incorporating water into a product; or for sanitation needs within the manufacturing facility. Industrial water quality is critical in the production, washing, diluting, cooling, and transportation of most manufactured products. According to the Water Resources Group, the demand for water is rapidly increasing, and is expected to exceed the current supply by 40% by 2030. The use of water hardness test strips in industries is preferred as it is the quickest and cost-effective method to determine the quality of water being used. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period The water hardness test strip market in the Asia-Pacific region is largely driven by industrial shift and technological advancements that made water usage an important factor specifically in the industrial sector. The global marketplace for water hardness test strips is slated to achieve the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific owing to the extensive efforts from all the stakeholders in the supply chain, be it the governmental, non-governmental, or private organizations, in the direction of improvising the environmental criteria of sustainability. The potable status of water has long remained a pressing concern for municipal and other local bodies in the region owing to the lack of proper control and resources in the area of water management.The water hardness test strip market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW ( South America, Middle East and Africa).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Brief Overview of the Water Hardness Test Strips Market4.2 Water Hardness Test Strips Market: Major Regional Submarkets4.3 North America: Water Hardness Test Strips Market, by Application and Key Country4.4 Water Hardness Test Strips Market, by Type and Region4.5 Water Hardness Test Strips Market, by Sales Channel 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Active Participation of Government and Regulatory Bodies to Monitor Water Quality5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Laboratory Testing of Water by Civil Bodies5.2.1.3 Health Hazards Associated with Hard Water5.2.1.4 Increase in R&D and Technological Advancements by Manufacturers5.2.1.5 Rise in Different End-use Applications to Bolster the Market Demand for Water Hardness Strip Testing5.2.1.6 Growing Usage of Accurate Water Testing in Non-Industrial Applications5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Lack of Water Quality Control Systems, Technology, and Infrastructure in Developing Economies5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization to Fuel the Demand for Water Hardness Testing5.2.3.2 Increasing Stringent Regulations for Drinking Water5.2.3.3 Awareness Among Consumers Regarding the Consumption of Better Quality of Water5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Demand for Innovative Testing Strips/Technology5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Dynamics of the Water Hardness Test Strips Market 6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Supply Chain Analysis6.3 Value Chain Analysis6.4 Global Average Selling Price (ASP)6.5 YC-YCC Shift6.6 Regulations6.6.1 US6.6.1.1 EPA Regulations on Drinking Water6.6.2 EU-286.6.2.1 Regulations for Calcium, Magnesium, or Hardness in Drinking Water6.6.2.2 France (Regulations on Water)6.6.3 Brazil6.6.3.1 Regulation on Water6.6.4 Asia-Pacific6.6.4.1 India (Indian Standard Specifications for Drinking Water)6.7 Case Studies6.7.1 Case Study 16.7.1.1 Title6.7.1.2 Problem Statement6.7.1.3 Revenue Impact (RI)6.7.2 Case Study 26.7.2.1 Title6.7.2.2 Problem Statement6.7.2.3 Revenue Impact (RI)6.8 Ecosystem Map6.8.1 Water Hardness Test Strips: Ecosystem View6.8.2 Water Hardness Test Strips: Market Map 7 Water Hardness Test Strips Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Water Hardness Test Strips Market7.2.1 Realistic Scenario7.2.2 Optimistic Scenario7.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario7.3 Industrial7.3.1 Cost-Effective Method for Testing If Water Hardness Helps in Gaining Market Traction7.4 Laboratory7.4.1 Offers Accurate Results, Thereby Increasing Credibility, Which Helps in the Water Hardness Test Strips Market Growth7.5 Others7.5.1 Growing Usage by Municipal and Civil Bodies due to Stringent Regulations Formed by Governments to Drive the Market Growth 8 Water Hardness Test Strips Market, by Type8.1 Introduction8.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Water Hardness Test Strips Market, by Type8.2.1 Optimistic Scenario8.2.2 Realistic Scenario8.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario8.3 Calcium Concentration Measurement8.3.1 Excessive Presence of Calcium in Water Drives the Demand for Calcium Concentration Measurement8.4 Magnesium Concentration Measurement8.4.1 Magnesium-Rich Water Degrades the Life of Equipment Owing to Which Magnesium Concentration Measurement is Gaining Traction 9 Water Hardness Test Strips Market, by Sales Channel9.1 Introduction9.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Water Hardness Test Strips Market, by Sales Channel9.2.1 Optimistic Scenario9.2.2 Realistic Scenario9.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario9.3 Retail9.3.1 Use of Water Hardness Test Strips for Households and Swimming Pools Drives the Market for Retail Sales Channels9.4 Non-Retail9.4.1 Industrial and Laboratory Applications are the Forefront Users of Water Hardness Test Strips 10 Water Hardness Test Strips Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.5 RoW 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Share Analysis, 201911.3 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions & Methodology11.3.1 Stars11.3.2 Emerging Leaders11.3.3 Pervasive Players11.3.4 Participants11.4 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market) 12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.12.1.2 Merck KGaA12.1.3 Serim Research Corporation12.1.4 Lamotte Company12.1.5 Spectris12.1.6 Danaher Corporation12.1.7 Avantor, Inc.12.1.8 Aqua Cure Ltd.12.1.9 Isolab Laborgerate GmbH 12.1.10 Johnson Test Papers Ltd.12.2 Other Players12.2.1 Instruments Direct Services Limited12.2.2 Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC12.2.3 Simplex Health12.2.4 Bartovation LLC12.2.5 US Water Systems Inc.12.2.6 Colorkim Kimya12.2.7 Hangzhou Lohand Biological Co. Ltd.12.2.8 Changchun Wancheng Bio-Electron Co. Ltd.12.2.9 Amity International 12.2.10 Industrial Test Systems, Inc. 13 Appendix13.1 Discussion Guide13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal13.3 Available Customization13.4 Key Primary Insights13.6 Adjacent Markets13.6.1 Environmental Testing Market13.6.1.1 Wastewater/Effluent13.6.1.2 Water

SOURCE Research and Markets