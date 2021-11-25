Global Water And Wastewater Networks Market Opportunity Report 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water and Wastewater Networks Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water and Wastewater Networks Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service investigates the global water and wastewater networks market. The study evaluates the growth environment and examines market revenue and forecast; it also outlines the growth opportunity universe to direct market participants toward value-add business strategies.

Data and primary research inputs have been aggregated and analyzed to determine key market opportunities over the forecast period (2021-2025).

Global water and wastewater networks are in a state of transition. Many utilities and municipalities are dealing with aged networks that require rehabilitation and replacement, while others are seeing growing or existing populations that require reliable services. However, all utilities face challenges as well as opportunities in terms of digitalization, decarbonization, and climate change.

Transformative changes require blue-sky thinking and long-term roadmapping, and utilities must reevaluate how they engage with asset segments (pumps; meters; pipes and allied; automation and control) and the services and solutions they employ (meter data management; leakage management services; design and engineering).

The global mandate of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals looms large in many countries as they strive to meet 2030 goals for water and wastewater services. This pushes investment and further industry privatization to spur competition and investment.

However, this push toward sustainable water and wastewater network operations and services is tempered by restraining factors, and inadequate funding and the inability to prioritize that funding are perennial challenges. Often, complex new technology requires innovative skills and support, which complicates rollouts and slows adoption.

In addition, the global disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed infrastructure investment and complicated investment strategies.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Water and Wastewater Networks Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industrial Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Pumps

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automation and Control

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Meter Data Management

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Meters

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Pipes and Allied

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Leak Management Services

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Design and Engineering

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Frameworks for Utilities

Growth Opportunity 2: Access to Infrastructure Investment for Water and Wastewater Networks

Growth Opportunity 3: Circular Economy for Materials and Civil Works in Water and Wastewater Networks

Growth Opportunity 4: UN SDGs for Water and Wastewater Networks

Growth Opportunity 5: Asset Management and Edge Intelligence for Condition and Performance Monitoring of Water and Wastewater Networks

Growth Opportunity 6: Ability to Adapt to Climate Change for Water and Wastewater Network Market Participants

Growth Opportunity 7: Robotics and Automation for Faster and Safer Assessment and Maintenance and Repair of Water and Wastewater Networks

11. Next Steps

