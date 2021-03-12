Global Water And Sewage Market Report (2021 To 2030) - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water And Sewage Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global water and sewage market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global water and sewage market is expected to grow from $501.78 billion in 2020 to $529.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $711.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the water and sewage? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Water And Sewage market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider water and sewage market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The water and sewage market section of the report gives context. It compares the water and sewage market with other segments of the utilities market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, water and sewage indicators comparison.

Major companies in the water and sewage market include SUEZ SA; SABESP; Nalco Champion; American Water Works and United Utilities.The water and sewage market consists of sales of water supply and sewage removal services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate water treatment plants and/or water supply systems and sewer systems or sewage treatment facilities; or provide steam, heated air, or cooled air. The water and sewage market is segmented into water supply & irrigation systems; sewage treatment facilities and steam & air-conditioning supply. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global water and sewage market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global water and sewage market. Africa was the smallest region in the global water and sewage market.Conventional wastewater treatment plants are using advanced technologies to treat micro pollutants. Micro-pollutants are contaminants originating from pharmaceutical residues, household chemicals, personal care products and pesticides. Technologies such as moving bed biofilm reactors (MBBR), ozone-based advanced oxidation, adsorption and powdered activated carbon (PAC) are being used to remove micro-pollutants from wastewater. There has been a growing focus on removing micro-pollutants from wastewater streams in European countries such as Germany and Switzerland. In Germany, advanced technologies such as GE's membrane bioreactor and powdered activated carbon technology are proving to be a cost-effective way of removing micro-pollutants from wastewater. For Instance, some of the major companies using advanced technologies to treat micro-pollutants include Suez Group, Arvia, and Novartis.Water treatment plants are using energy efficient technologies to reduce energy consumption in their plants. Energy-efficient technologies such as membrane aerated biofilm reactors (MABR) and advanced anaerobic digesters are helpful in water resource recovery. Advanced digesters are used to create biogas, and reciprocating gas engines turn that biogas into electricity, thus enabling plants to become energy neutral. For example, MABR technology is being used at OxyMem, an Irish water treatment company, is 75% more efficient than conventional wastewater treatment technologies. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Water And Sewage Market Characteristics3.1. Market Definition 3.2. Key Segmentations 4. Water And Sewage Market Product Analysis4.1. Leading Products/ Services 4.2. Key Features and Differentiators 4.3. Development Products 5. Water And Sewage Market Supply Chain5.1. Supply Chain 5.2. Distribution 5.3. End Customers 6. Water And Sewage Market Customer Information6.1. Customer Preferences 6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth 7. Water And Sewage Market Trends And Strategies 8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Water And Sewage 9. Water And Sewage Market Size And Growth9.1. Market Size 9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 9.2.2. Restraints On The Market 9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 9.3.2. Restraints On The Market 10. Water And Sewage Market Regional Analysis10.1. Global Water And Sewage Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion) 10.2. Global Water And Sewage Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region 10.3. Global Water And Sewage Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Water And Sewage Market Segmentation11.1. Global Water And Sewage Market, Segmentation By Type11.2. Global Water And Sewage Market, Segmentation By End-User11.3. Global Water And Sewage Market, Segmentation By Type of Operator

12. Water And Sewage Market Segments12.1. Global Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) 12.2. Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) 12.3. Global Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) 13. Water And Sewage Market Metrics13.1. Water And Sewage Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global 13.2. Per Capita Average Water And Sewage Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

14. Asia-Pacific Water And Sewage Market

15. Western Europe Water And Sewage Market

16. Eastern Europe Water And Sewage Market

17. North America Water And Sewage Market

18. South America Water And Sewage Market

19. Middle East Water And Sewage Market

20. Africa Water And Sewage Market

21. Water And Sewage Market Competitive Landscape21.1. Competitive Market Overview 21.2. Market Shares 21.3. Company Profiles 21.3.1. SUEZ SA 21.3.1.1. Company Overview 21.3.1.2. Products And Services 21.3.1.3. Strategy 21.3.1.4. Financial Performance 21.3.2. SABESP 21.3.2.1. Company Overview 21.3.2.2. Products And Services 21.3.2.3. Strategy 21.3.2.4. Financial Performance 21.3.3. Nalco Champion 21.3.3.1. Company Overview 21.3.3.2. Products And Services 21.3.3.3. Strategy 21.3.3.4. Financial Performance 21.3.4. American Water Works 21.3.4.1. Company Overview 21.3.4.2. Products And Services 21.3.4.3. Strategy 21.3.4.4. Financial Performance 21.3.5. United Utilities 21.3.5.1. Company Overview 21.3.5.2. Products And Services 21.3.5.3. Strategy 21.3.5.4. Financial Performance 22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Water And Sewage Market 23. Market Background: Utilities Market23.1. Utilities Market Characteristics 23.2. Utilities Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global 23.3. Global Utilities Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion) 23.4. Global Utilities Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region 23.5. Global Utilities Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion) 24. Recommendations24.1. Global Water And Sewage Market In 2025- Growth Countries 24.2. Global Water And Sewage Market In 2025- Growth Segments 24.3. Global Water And Sewage Market In 2025- Growth Strategies 25. Appendix25.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report 25.2. Abbreviations 25.3. Currencies 25.4. Research Inquiries 25.5. About the Publisher 26. Copyright And Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e37aci

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-water-and-sewage-market-report-2021-to-2030---covid-19-impact-and-recovery-301246404.html

SOURCE Research and Markets