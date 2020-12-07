GLOBAL WARMING SOLUTIONS INC. REACHES DEBT ELIMINATION AGREEMENT WITH CREDITORS

Jacksonville, Florida, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTC MARKET: GWSO) - a developer of technologies aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming - is pleased to announce a significant transaction that will materially improve its balance sheet and represents a key step in unlocking the Company's potential to deliver its future growth strategy. The company reached an agreement with creditors that will completely eliminate the debt in the amount of $527,000 owed to them by the Company. The Company won't issue any shares to the debt holders under the terms of this agreement.

This is the second major improvement to the company's Balance Sheet since November 2020. In November, the Company's CEO Vladimir Vasilenko canceled 12 million of his shares representing approximately a 30% increase in shareholder value.

Vladimir Vasilenko stated, "This is the best position the Company has been in. With the share cancellation and debt elimination, we have reversed any potential for shareholder dilution. With the capital structure simplified it creates material value for the Company's shareholders and positions the Company to take advantage of future organic M&A opportunities."

