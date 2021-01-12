GLOBAL WARMING SOLUTIONS, INC. PLANS TO ESTABLISH CORPORATE-SPONSORED SPAC (SPECIAL PURPOSE ACQUISITION COMPANY) TO ACQUIRE COMPANIES IN RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ELECTRIC VEHICLES SPACE

Jacksonville, FL, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTC MARKET: GWSO), a developer of technologies aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming announced today its plans to establish a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) to invest in the emerging companies in Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicles technology space.

The global renewable energy market was valued at $928.0 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,512.3 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025. Renewable energy technologies use natural sources such as wind, solar, water, and others, to transform these sources into usable forms of energy such as electricity, and mechanical energy. The Electric Vehicles Market is projected to reach 26,951,318 units by 2030 from an estimated 3,269,671 units in 2019, at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.

SPAC's are companies formed to raise capital in an initial public offering ("IPO") with the purpose of using the proceeds to acquire one or more unspecified businesses or assets to be identified after the IPO. My goal as CEO of a public company is to increase shareholder's value. A Special Purpose Acquisition Company incorporated - sponsored by GWSO is the first step in reaching this goal", said Vladimir Vasilenko, CEO of Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

