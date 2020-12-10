GLOBAL WARMING SOLUTIONS INC. CEO HAS ENTERED A TWO-YEAR LOCKUP AGREEMENT TO SALE NO SHARES.

Jacksonville, Florida, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTC MARKET: GWSO) - a developer of technologies aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming - is pleased to announce that Vladimir Vasilenko, Chief Executive Officer has entered into a voluntary Two-Year lockup agreement to sell no shares.

"Building value for shareholders in a public company requires not only success in establishing a strong business and revenue model, but also maintaining the financial integrity that comes from prudently managing the stock capital structure of the company.

We made a firm commitment to our employees, partners and shareholders that we would focus on executing our business plan with the guiding principle of enhancing shareholder value through profitable revenue growth and diligent oversight of our capital structure," said Vladimir Vasilenko, CEO of Global Warming Solution Inc. "We will continue to evaluate our stock capital structure to increase shareholder value. It is our team's primary objective to add value to current and future shareholders through actions reflecting appropriate fiduciary responsibility," concluded Vasilenko.

In a separate matter, GWSO received a proposal from several shareholders to create a new series of Preferred A Stock to convert their common shares with a 24-month lock-up agreement. GWSO is delighted to announce that multiple shareholders believe in the GWSO management team and its implemented business strategies, and are prepared to invest in GWSO on a long term basis. GWSO's board of directors is analyzing the proposal, and if the board of directors concurs with the shareholder group, the capital structure of the company will be substantially improved. The Company will update our shareholders on the board of directors' decision and the outcome of the transaction.

