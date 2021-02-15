Global Warehouse Vehicles Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Warehouse Vehicles Market By Vehicle Type (Lift Truck, Narrow Aisle Trucks, Pallet Trucks and Others), By Application (Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Manufacturing, Freight & Logistics and Others), By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Warehouse Vehicles Market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, due to rising trend of globalization. Moreover, the increasing demand from the automotive industry is driving the growth of the Global Warehouse Vehicles Market. Based on the type, the market has been segmented into lift truck, narrow aisle trucks, pallet trucks and others. Owing to the high performance, low operational cost and inexpensive maintenance, the lift truck vehicle type acquired the dominant share in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forecast period. Asia Pacific acquired the major share in 2020 and is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period due to the high demand from the automobile industry and high sales of e-commerce. Increasing sales of vehicles and products is expected to elevate the need for warehouses to accommodate the products before shipping. This will lead to increased movement of the warehouse vehicles, consequently driving the Asia Pacific warehouse vehicles market.Some of the leading players in the Global Warehouse Vehicles Market are Douglas Equipment Limited, Godrej Material Handling, Hyster Company, Patel Material Handling Equipment, Puma Lift Trucks, RICO manufacturing, Sroka Incorporated, STILL Materials Handling, Yale Materials Handling Corporation, UK Pallet Trucks Limited, etc. Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Warehouse Vehicles Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer5.1. Product Pricing5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision5.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase 6. Global Warehouse Vehicles Market Overview 7. Global Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value & Volume7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Lift Truck, Narrow Aisle Trucks, Pallet Trucks and Others)7.2.2. By Application (Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Manufacturing, Freight & Logistics, Food & Beverage, and Others)7.2.3. By Company7.2.4. By Region7.3. Market Attractiveness Index 8. Asia-Pacific Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast 8.1.1. By Value & Volume8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Vehicle Type8.2.2. By Application8.2.3. By Country8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis8.3.1. China Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook8.3.2. India Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook8.3.3. Japan Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook8.3.4. South Korea Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook8.3.5. Australia Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook 9. Europe Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast 9.1.1. By Value & Volume9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Vehicle Type9.2.2. By Application9.2.3. By Country9.3. Europe: Country Analysis9.3.1. France Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook9.3.2. Germany Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook9.3.3. United Kingdom Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook9.3.4. Italy Global Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook9.3.5. Spain Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook 10. North America Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast 10.1.1. By Value & Volume10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.2.1. By Vehicle Type10.2.2. By Application10.2.3. By Country10.3. North America: Country Analysis10.3.1. United States Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook10.3.2. Mexico Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook10.3.3. Canada Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook 11. South America Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast 11.1.1. By Value & Volume11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.2.1. By Vehicle Type11.2.2. By Application11.2.3. By Country11.3. South America: Country Analysis11.3.1. Brazil Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook11.3.2. Argentina Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook11.3.3. Colombia Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook 12. Middle East and Africa Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook12.1. Market Size & Forecast 12.1.1. By Value & Volume12.2. Market Share & Forecast12.2.1. By Vehicle Type12.2.2. By Application12.2.3. By Country12.3. MEA: Country Analysis12.3.1. South Africa Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook12.3.2. Saudi Arabia Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook12.3.3. UAE Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook 13. Market Dynamics13.1. Drivers13.2. Challenges 14. Market Trends & Developments 15. Competitive Landscape15.1. Competition Outlook15.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)15.2.1. Douglas Equipment Limited15.2.2. Godrej Material Handling15.2.3. Hyster Company15.2.4. Crown Holdings, Inc.15.2.5. Puma Lift Trucks15.2.6. RICO manufacturing15.2.7. Sroka Incorporated15.2.8. KION GROUP AG15.2.9. Toyota Motor Corp 15.2.10. UK Pallet Trucks Limited 16. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/571d35

