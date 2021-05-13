Global Wall Coverings Market To Reach $37.5 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Wall Coverings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 19; Released: January 2021 Executive Engagements: 12151 Companies: 1046- Players covered include Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj; Akzo Nobel N.V.; Asian Paints Limited; Benjamin Moore & Co. Inc.; Brewster Home Fashions LLC; British Ceramic Tile; Canteras Cerro Negro SA; Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.p.A.; Ceramiche Refin S.p.A; Ceramic Industries Group; Cristal Cerámica S.A.; Crossville, Inc.; Decorative Panels International, Inc.; F. Schumacher & Co., Inc.; Florim USA, Inc.; Georgia-Pacific LLC; Grespania SA; Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SpA; Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc.; Internacional de Cerámica, S.A.B. de C.V.; Newmor Wallcoverings; Johnson Tiles Limited; Johns Manville Corporation; Kaleseramik Çanakkale Kalebodur Seramik Sanayi A.S.; Kronospan Limited; Versa Wallcovering; Lasselsberger, a. s; Manufacturas Vitromex, S.A. de C.V.; Mohawk Industries, Inc.; Marazzi Group S.p.A.; EMILCERAMICA S.r.l.; Dal-Tile Corporation; Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.; Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A.; Florida Tile, Inc.; Pilkington Group Limited; Porcelanite S.A. de C.V.; Portobello SA ( Brazil); PPG Industries, Inc.; Rust-Oleum Corporation; Sherwin-Williams Company; The Valspar Corporation; TIRI Group Ltd. ( New Zealand); Aspiring Walls ( New Zealand); York Wallcoverings Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Segment (Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles, Wall Panels); Application (Commercial, Residential) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Wall Coverings Market to Reach $37.5 Billion by 2026Global Wall Coverings market is projected to register moderate growth over the near-to-long term. The market, estimated at US$28.9 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$37.5 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Wall Coverings, accounting for an estimated 28.1% share of the global total in 2020. The market, estimated at US$8.1 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$9.8 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. The market is expected to progress steadily to evolve as a major regional market for Wall Coverings, supported by various factors conducive to healthy growth.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7 Billion by 2026The Wall Coverings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

Wall Tiles Segment to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026In the global Wall Tiles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$677 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period. More

