Global Wafer Level Packaging Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

The global wafer level packaging market experienced strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.

The wafer-level packaging (WLP) refers to a packaging solution used for adding a protective layer of electronic connections and integrated circuits (ICs). It is used for devices, such as microphones, pressure sensors, accelerometers, gyroscopes, capacitors, resistors and transistors. Some of the commonly used WLP integration types include fan-out (FO), fan-in (FI), flip-chip, 3D FOWLP. These solutions are used at the wafer-level of the device, instead of dicing the wafer into the individual die and packaging them. This offers various benefits, such as a reduction in the size of the wafer chips, streamlining of the manufacturing processes and improvements in chip functionalities. The ultrathin wafers also provide improved heat dissipation and performance, form factor reduction and minimal power consumption.

Significant growth in the electronics industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook on the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing requirement for more compact and faster consumer electronics is also driving the market growth. This has also enhanced the overall demand for cost-effective and high-performance packaging solutions for enhanced mechanical protection, structural support and extended battery life of the devices. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

For instance, WLP is widely used for the manufacturing of radar systems in self-driving automobiles. It is also used in the healthcare sector for the production of various wearable devices. Other factors, including increasing circuit miniaturization in microelectronic devices, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Wafer Level Packaging Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Packaging Technology6.1 3D TSV WLP6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 2.5D TSV WLP6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 WLCSP6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Nano WLP6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry7.1 Aerospace and Defense7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Consumer Electronics7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 IT & Telecommunication7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Healthcare7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Automotive7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region 9 SWOT Analysis 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Amkor Technology Inc.13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio13.3.1.3 Financials13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.2 China Wafer Level CSP Co. Ltd.13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis13.3.3 Chipbond Technology Corporation13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis13.3.4 Deca Technologies Inc. (Infineon Technologies AG)13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio13.3.5 Fujitsu Limited13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.5.3 Financials13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 IQE PLC13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis13.3.7 JCET Group Co. Ltd.13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis13.3.8 Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.)13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio13.3.8.3 Financials13.3.9 Tokyo Electron Ltd.13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio13.3.9.3 Financials13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 13.3.10 Toshiba Corporation13.3.10.1 Company Overview13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio13.3.10.3 Financials13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

