Global Vulnerability Management Market Report 2021: Several Applications, Third-party Integrations, Devices, And The Database Has Led To A Rise In Vulnerabilities

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vulnerability Management Market 2020: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Business operations and consumer engagements are rapidly moving to an environment that is permanently online and permanently connected. End consumers demand a user experience that enables them to switch between multiple applications and devices seamlessly.

However, a seamless customer experience across numerous applications requires an open network and easy accessibility to databases and applications. This, in turn, expands the attack surface of an enterprise by increasing exposure to cyber adversaries. A complex enterprise network with several applications, third-party integrations, devices, and the database has led to a rise in vulnerabilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting work-from-home economy have expanded the attack surface of organizations. Organizations are placing a higher emphasis on protecting cloud-based applications, devices, and the human factor of security.

Vulnerability management has evolved significantly from its late 1990s origins as network scanners. Initially, these scanners were designed to probe servers for vulnerabilities and provided long lists of vulnerable endpoints.

Today, scan technology has expanded to include all network-attached endpoints, cloud-based applications, servers, and connected devices. Vulnerability management now has much more concise reporting. Ranking vulnerabilities in terms of risk is a vital triaging aspect of vulnerability management.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. Radar

Global Vulnerability Management Market, 2020

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Beyond Security (by HelpSystems)

F-Secure

Kenna Security

NopSec

Nucleus Security

Outpost24

Qualys

Rapid7

RedSeal

RiskSense

Secureworks

Skybox Security

Tenable

4. Strategic Insights 5. Next Steps

6. Analytics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2sgbie

