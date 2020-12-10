Global VRF System (Heat Pump Systems And Heat Recovery Systems) Markets, 2013-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "VRF System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global VRF system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024. The future of the variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, residential, and transportation industries. The major drivers for this market are growth in building & construction, stringent government regulations for energy efficiency, and increasing demand for HVAC in residential and commercial applications.Some of the VRF system companies profiled in this report include Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, Toshiba, Fujitsu Group, Mitsubishi Electric, United Technologies, Ingersoll Rand, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, and others. Some of the features of VRF system Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: VRF system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by product type, end use industry, component, and region.

Regional analysis: VRF system market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for VRF system in the global VRF system market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, VRF system in the global VRF system market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global VRF system market?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the VRF system market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the VRF system market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this VRF system market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the VRF system market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the VRF system market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this VRF system market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this VRF system area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, VRF system market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Industry Background and Classifications2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification2.2 Supply Chain2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges 3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 20243.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast3.2 Global VRF System Market Trends and Forecast3.3 Global VRF System Market by Product Type3.3.1 Heat Pump Systems3.3.2 Heat Recovery Systems3.4 Global VRF System Market by End Use Industry3.4.1 Commercial3.4.2 Residential3.4.3 Others3.5 Global VRF System Market by Component3.5.1 Outdoor Units3.5.2 Indoor Units3.5.3 Control Systems3.5.4 Accessories 4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region4.1 Global VRF System Market by Region4.2 North American VRF System Market4.2.1 Market by End Use Industry: Commercial, Residential, and Others4.2.2 Market by Product Type: Heat Pump Systems and Heat Recovery Systems4.2.3 United States VRF System Market4.2.4 Canadian VRF System Market4.2.5 Mexican VRF System Market4.3 European VRF System Market4.4 APAC VRF System Market4.5 ROW VRF System Market 5 Competitor Analysis5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis5.2 Market Share Analysis5.3 Operational Integration5.4 Geographical Reach5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global VRF System Market by Product Type6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global VRF System Market by End Use Industry6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global VRF System Market by Component6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global VRF System Market by Region6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global VRF System Industry6.3 Strategic Analysis6.3.1 New Product Development6.3.2 Capacity Expansion in the Global VRF System Market6.3.3 Certification and Licensing6.3.4 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures 7 Company Profiles of Leading Players7.1 Daikin Industries7.2 Johnson Controls7.3 LG Electronics7.4 Toshiba7.5 Fujitsu Group7.6 Mitsubishi Electric7.7 Panasonic7.8 United Technologies7.9 Samsung Electronics7.10 Lennox InternationalFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzkdz5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vrf-system-heat-pump-systems-and-heat-recovery-systems-markets-2013-2018--2019-2024-301190359.html

SOURCE Research and Markets