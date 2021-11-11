Global Visible Light Communications And Free Space Fiber Optical Wireless Communications Market Report 2021: Economics, Technologies, Standardization, Applications, Vendors & Portfolios

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Progress in Optical Wireless Communications - Visible Light Communications and Free Space Fiber 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

This report is important to a wide population of researchers, technical and sales staff involved in the development of advanced Optical Wireless Communications methods. It is recommended for both service providers and vendors that are working with related technologies.

In connection with the VLC development, the report is addressing Light Emitting Diode (LED) technologies and markets. LED, in the near future, will be a dominant source of illumination; and used also as a transmitting device. The VLC LED-based channels promise to deliver high-speed data in the office, home and other environments with a high signal-to-noise ratio, and minimum infrastructure expenses.

The report is analyzing the emerging VLC industry, economics, technologies, standardization and applications. It shows that the spectrum of VLC applications is increasing each year to support such developments as Intelligent Transportation Systems, Localization and others. The report also surveys VLC-related patents.

FSF devices are solving access issues in metro and LAN environments. They are relatively inexpensive, support Gb/s rates of transmission; they are also offering low maintenance costs, guarantee a short installation time and security of communications. The report presents the FSF technologies and market analysis as well as discusses their applications together with the survey of vendors and their portfolios.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction1.1 General1.2 Structure1.3 LED as Communications Transmitter1.4 Free Space Fiber1.5 Scope1.6 Research Methodology1.7 Target Audience

2. LED Specifics2.1 General2.2 Spectrum2.3 Types2.4 LED Modulation2.4.1 Limitations2.5 LED Evolution2.5.1 General2.5.2 Benefits2.5.3 Market Characteristics2.5.4 Factors

3. Visible Light Communications3.1 General3.1.1 Drivers3.1.2 Organizations - Examples3.1.2.1 UC-Light Center3.1.2.2 Li-Fi Consortium and Li-Fi vs. VLC3.1.2.3 Light Communications Alliance3.2 VLC Standards Development3.2.1 IEEE3.2.1.1 802.15.73.2.1.1.1 Considerations3.2.1.1.2 Project3.2.1.1.2.1 Coexistence3.2.1.1.2.2 Essence3.2.1.1.2.3 Base3.2.1.1.2.4 Use Cases and Devices3.2.1.1.2.5 Physical Layer3.2.1.1.2.5.1 General3.2.1.1.2.5.2 Responsibilities3.2.1.1.2.5.3 Types3.2.1.1.2.5.4 Error Protection3.2.1.1.2.5.5 Rates3.2.1.1.2.5.6 Frequency Plan3.2.1.1.2.5.7 PHY Services3.2.1.1.2.6 Regulations3.2.1.1.2.7 MAC Layer3.2.1.1.2.7.1 Topologies3.2.1.1.2.7.2 Responsibilities3.2.1.1.2.7.3 Functionalities3.2.1.1.2.7.4 Channel Access3.2.1.1.2.8 Security3.2.1.2 802.11bb3.2.1.3 802.15.133.2.4 Jeita (Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association) Standards3.2.4.1 JEITA CP-12213.2.4.2 JEITA CP-12223.2.4.3 JEITA CP-1223 (2013)3.2.5 Visible Light Communications Association (VLCA)3.2.5.1 General3.2.5.2 Experimental Systems- VLCA Projects3.2.6 ECMA 397-20103.2.7 ITU3.2.7.1 G.99913.2.7.2 Report ITU-R SM.2422-0 (06/2018)3.3 Details3.3.1 Communication Channel3.3.2 Transmitter3.3.3 Receiver3.3.3.1 Image Sensors3.3.4 Major Characteristics3.3.4.1 General3.3.4.2 Modulation3.3.4.3 VLC Channel: Characteristics Summary3.3.4.4 Limiting Factors3.3.5 Applications: Summary3.3.5.1 ITS3.3.5.2 Optical Wireless LAN3.3.5.3 Medical3.3.5.4 Localization3.3.5.5 City-Wide Wireless Network3.3.5.6 Summary3.4 Industry

Casio

Firefly

Fraunhofer IPMS

Lightbee

Nakagawa Laboratories

NEC

Oledcomm

Outstanding Technology

PureVLC - PureLi-Fi

Qualcomm

Renesas

Signify (Philips Lighting)

Supreme Architecture

VLNComm

Zero1

3.5 Market3.6 5G View3.6.1 Attocell3.6.2 Cell Structures

4. Free Space Fiber4.1 General4.2 Major Characteristics4.3 Protection4.4 Applications4.4.1 Major Use Cases4.4.2 Requirements4.4.3 Inter-satellite Links4.4.4 Intra-building Communications4.4.5 Inter-building Communications4.5 FSF Communications Benefits and Limitations: Summary4.5.1 Weather Factor4.5.2 Building Swaying4.6 Design Issues4.7 Customers4.8 FSF Market4.8.1 General4.8.2 Market Drivers4.8.2.1 Market Segments4.8.3 Competition4.8.3.1 Fiber Optics Systems4.8.3.2 Microwave4.8.3.3 PONs4.8.4 Forecast4.8.4.1 General4.8.4.2 Model Assumptions4.8.4.3 Structure4.8.4.4 Market Estimate4.9 Vendors

CableFree

CBL

Dailianxu Engineering Company

fSONA

Guilin

Plaintree

SA Photonics

4.10 Standards4.10.1 ITU G.6404.10.2 ITU-R P.1814-20074.10.3 ARIB STD-T50 (OPTICAL WIRELESS LAN SYSTEM) v4-2009

5. Comparison: VLC and FSF

6. Conclusions

AttachmentsAttachment I: VLC - related Patents Survey (2017-2020)

