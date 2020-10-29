Global Viscose Staple Fiber Industry (2020 To 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Viscose Staple Fiber - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market to Reach 7.9 Thousand Kilo Tons by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Viscose Staple Fiber estimated at 6 Thousand Kilo Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 7.9 Thousand Kilo Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the period 2020-2027.Woven, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.2% CAGR and reach 5.8 Thousand Kilo Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Woven segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.6 Thousand Kilo Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGRThe Viscose Staple Fiber market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.6 Thousand Kilo Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.7 Thousand Kilo Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.

