Global Virtual Events Markets Report 2021-2027 Featuring Microsoft, Cisco Systems, ALE International, Cvent, VFairs, Zoom Video Communications, Eventxtra, George P. Johnson, ALIVE Event

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Virtual Events Market, By Event Type (Internal, External, Extended), Service (Communication, Recruitment, Training), Establishment Size (SMBs, Large), End Use (Educational, Enterprises, Organizations), and Region: Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Virtual Events market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.The latest report on Virtual Events Market understands market size estimates, forecasts, market shares, competition analysis, along with industry trends of Virtual Events with emphasis on market timelines and technology roadmaps analysis.The Virtual Events market is segmented by event type, service, establishment size, end-use and region. The research covers the current and historic Virtual Events market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players /manufacturers Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., ALE International, Cvent Inc., VFairs, Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Eventxtra, George P. Johnson, ALIVE Events among others.Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings.

Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field. Virtual Events Market Scope and Market Size

Virtual Events markets are segmented by event type, service, establishment size, end-use and region. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Virtual Events market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.Report further studies the market development status and future and Virtual Events Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Virtual Events Market by event type, service, establishment size, end-use and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Key Topics Covered: 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2. INTRODUCTION2.1. Key Takeaways2.2. Report Description2.3. Market Scope & Definition2.4. Stakeholders2.5. Research Methodology 3. MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Industry Segmentation3.2. Market Trends Analysis3.3. Major Funding & Investments3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.2. Restraints3.4.3. Opportunities3.5. Value Chain Analysis3.6. Pricing Analysis 4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON VIRTUAL EVENTS MARKET4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Event Type4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Service4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Establishment size4.4. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By End-User4.5. Impact of Covid-19 On Market, By Geography 5. VIRTUAL EVENTS MARKET, BY EVENT TYPE5.1. Introduction5.2. Internal Event5.3. External Event5.4. Extended Event 6. VIRTUAL EVENTS MARKET, BY SERVICE6.1. Introduction6.2. Communication6.3. Recruitment6.4. Sales & Marketing6.5. Training 7. VIRTUAL EVENTS MARKET, BY ESTABLISHMENT SIZE7.1. Introduction7.2. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)7.3. Large Enterprise 8. BY END-USER8.1. Introduction8.2. Educational Institutions8.3. Enterprises8.4. Organizations8.5. Others 9. BY GEOGRAPHY9.1. Introduction 10. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS10.1. Introduction10.2. Top Companies Ranking10.3. Market Share Analysis10.4. Recent Developments 11. COMPANY PROFILES

