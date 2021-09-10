Global Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Has Created Lucrative Opportunities - Robust Pipeline For Gene Therapies And Viral Vector Vaccines

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vector Type (Adenovirus, AAV, Lentivirus), by Application, by Workflow, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global viral vector production (research-use) market size is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2028. The expanding research base for advanced therapies has primarily driven the market for research applications including preclinical, clinical, and investigational studies.The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created lucrative opportunities for the market players, particularly in the vaccine manufacturing sector. The application of viral vectors in vaccine development against SARS-CoV-2 has witnessed remarkable growth in the fiscal year 2020. By far, the manufacturing of viral vectors for research use is impeded by a lack of production capacity to fulfill the growing market needs.Thus, operating key stakeholders are engaged in implementing new approaches to overcome these challenges and expand production capacities. The improving ratio of clinical success to the number of clinical trials of gene and cell therapy products is a testament to the enhancing manufacturing capabilities.Currently, several new gene therapy products are in the late stages of development and the pipeline continues to expand across the globe. The forward momentum for the advanced therapy arena is anticipated to drive investment to conduct research for the development of safe viral vectors and therapies.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Executive Summary Chapter 2 Research Methodology Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope3.2 Market Dynamics3.2.1 Market Drivers Analysis3.2.1.1 Robust pipeline for gene therapies and viral vector vaccines3.2.1.2 Technological advancements in manufacturing vectors3.2.1.3 Highly competitive market and various strategies undertaken by market entities3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis3.2.2.1 Regulatory, scientific, and ethical challenges associated with gene therapy and viral vectors3.2.3 Market Challenge Analysis3.2.3.1 Production capacity challenges3.2.3.2 Manufacturing challenges pertaining to large scale production of vectors3.2.4 Market Opportunity Analysis3.2.4.1 Facility expansion for cell and gene therapies3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Vector Type, 20203.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's3.5 SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)3.6 Viral Vector Production Capacity & Service Mapping Analysis3.6.1 North America: Capacity & service mapping3.6.2 Europe: Capacity & Service Mapping3.6.2.1 Cobra Biologics ( Sweden and the U.K.)3.6.2.2 Biovian ( Finland)3.6.2.3 Oxford Biomedica (U.K.)3.6.2.4 Lonza Pharma & Biotech ( The Netherlands)3.6.2.5 FinVector Oy ( Finland)3.6.2.6 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies ( Denmark)3.6.2.7 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies (U.K.)3.6.2.8 Catalent Inc. ( Belgium)3.6.2.9 Novasep ( Belgium)3.6.2.10 Exothera ( Belgium)3.6.2.11 Delphi Genetics SA ( Belgium)3.6.2.12 Yposkesi ( France)3.6.2.13 VIVEbiotech ( Spain)3.6.2.14 MolMed SpA ( Italy)3.6.2.15 Anemocyte ( Italy)3.7 COVID-19 Impact Analysis Chapter 4 Vector Type Business Analysis4.1 Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market: Vector Type Movement Analysis4.2 Adenovirus4.3 Retrovirus4.4 Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)4.5 Lentivirus Chapter 5 Workflow Business Analysis5.1 Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market: Workflow Movement Analysis5.2 Upstream Processing5.2.1 Global Upstream Processing Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)5.2.2 Vector amplification and expansion5.2.3 Vector recovery/harvesting5.3 Downstream Processing5.3.1 Global Downstream Processing Market Estimates And Forecast for 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)5.3.2 Purification5.3.3 Fill finish Chapter 6 Application Business Analysis6.1 Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market: Application Movement Analysis6.2 Gene and Cell Therapy Development6.3 Vaccine Development6.4 Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Discovery6.5 Biomedical Research Chapter 7 End-Use Business Analysis7.1 Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market: End-use Movement Analysis7.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies7.3 Research Institutes Chapter 8 Regional Business Analysis8.1 Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market: Regional Movement Analysis Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis9.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants9.2 Company/Competition Categorization9.3 Manufacturer's Landscape9.3.1 Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility9.3.2 CDMOs Operating in China9.3.3 Distribution by Scale of Production9.3.4 Distribution by Location Of Manufacturing Facility, Type Of Organization, And Purpose Of Production9.4 Vendor Landscape9.4.1 List of Key Technology Supplier9.4.2 List of Raw Material/Technology Distributors9.4.2.1 Region-wise Bioprocessing Technology Distributors:9.5 List of Companies with Portfolio Comprising Viral Vector-based Therapeutic Candidates.9.6 List of Companies with Service Portfolio offering Viral Vector Manufacturing Services.9.7 Key Initiatives & Strategic Alliances Analysis9.7.1 Merger & Acquisition Deals9.7.2 Collaborations & Partnerships9.7.3 Business Expansion9.7.4 Technology Collaborations9.8 Public Companies Analysis9.8.1 Industry Players9.8.1.1 Takara Bio Inc.9.8.1.2 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies9.8.1.3 Batavia Biosciences B.V.9.8.2 Non-Industry Players9.8.3 Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances9.9 Private Companies9.9.1 List of key emerging companies9.9.2 Market Participation Categorization (Market Operations & Weakness)9.9.3 Strategy Framework9.10 Company Profiles

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Merck Kgaa

Lonza

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. , Inc.

, Inc. Cobra Biologics Ltd.

Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Genezen Laboratories

Yposkesi

Advanced Bioscience Laboratories, Inc. (Abl Inc.)

Novasep Holding S.A.S.

Orgenesis Biotech Israel Ltd (Formerly Atvio Biotech Ltd.)

Vigene Biosciences Inc.

General Electric Company (Ge Healthcare).

Cevec. Pharmaceuticals Gmbh

Batavia Biosciences B.V.

Biovion Oy

Wuxi Apptec Co., Ltd.

Vgxi, Inc.

Catalent Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec Gmbh

Sirion Biotech Gmbh.

Virovek Incorporation

Biontech Imfs Gmbh

Vivebiotech S.L.

Creative Biogene

Vibalogics Gmbh

Takara Bio Inc.

In-House Manufacturers

Cell And Gene Therapy Catapult

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Addgene Inc.

Aldevron Llc.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Regenxbio, Inc.

