Global Viral Vector And Plasmid Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Market Is Currently Dominated By With Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Sartorius AG

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market: Focus on Vector Type, Application, Disease, 5 Region's Data, 15 Countries' Data, Patent Landscape and Competitive Insights - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market was valued at $1.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to be $5.86 billion in 2030. The viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market is expected to grow at a lower double-digit compound annual growth rate in the forecast period 2020-2030. The growing prominence of vector-based gene therapy products and high funding activities in research for the development of novel therapies, coupled with an increasing prevalence of diseases, such as cancer, genetic diseases, and infectious diseases, is prominently driving the growth of the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market.

The rising prevalence of diseases has led to an increasing demand for the development of advanced therapies and drugs to meet the needs of the growing patient population. The advent of cell and gene therapy has offered the high potential to treat diseases that are otherwise incurable by conventional treatment modalities. Both therapies encompass the use of vector, as gene delivery vehicles, for the introduction of a therapeutic gene into the target cell in order to provide a cure or remedy to disease. Extensive progress made in gene and cell therapy research since the early 1970s and 1980s has, therefore, accelerated the adoption rate of plasmids and viral vectors for their use in these modern therapies. Progress made in the field of vaccinology, involving the use of vectors, has further intensified the demand for these vectors. A large number of preclinical and clinical studies evaluating the potential of vectors in these advanced therapies have further displayed promising results. This, in turn, has attracted the attention of investors, making viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market an active area of investment as well as encouraging favorable funding activities from both the private and public sectors.

Currently, the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market is witnessing the entry of several contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) that are striving hard to sustain the competition with the main goal to increase the production of vectors that would be both cost-effective and of superior quality. The market is currently dominated by juggernauts, such as Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Sartorius AG, and other small-medium enterprises, which offer a wide range of vector manufacturing products and services to the market. The expansion of manufacturing facilities is one of the key strategies adopted by the companies in order to strengthen their business position. Besides, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and mergers, and acquisitions are also some of the common business development strategies adopted by key companies.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary 1 Product Definition 2 Scope of the Work2.1 Overview: Report Scope2.2 Segmentation of the Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market2.3 Assumptions and Limitations2.4 Key Questions Answered in the Report2.5 Base Year and Forecast Period 3 Research Methodology3.1 Overview: Report Methodology 4 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Overview4.1 Market Overview4.2 Introduction to Vectors4.3 Importance of Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA4.4 Major Milestone in Vector Manufacturing4.4.1 Manufacturing Process4.4.1.1 Upstream Bioprocessing4.4.1.2 Downstream Bioprocessing4.5 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size, 2019-2030 5 Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Rapid Uptake of Viral Vectors and Plasmid for the Development of Innovative Therapies5.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Cancer, Genetic Disorders, and Infectious Diseases5.1.3 Increasing Number of Clinical Studies for the Development of Gene Therapy5.1.4 Favorable Funding Scenario for Vector-Based Therapies5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Unaffordable Cost of Gene Therapies5.2.2 High Manufacturing Costs of Viral Vectors and Plasmids5.2.3 Complications Associated With Large-Scale Production of Vectors5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Rising Demand for Synthetic Genes5.3.2 Emergence of Next-Generation Vectors 6 Industry Insights6.1 Overview6.2 Regulatory Scenario6.3 Patent Landscape 7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Overview7.2 Key Developments and Strategies7.2.1 Partnerships and Alliances7.2.2 Business Expansions7.2.3 New Offerings 7.2.4 M & A Activities7.2.5 Others7.3 Market Share Analysis 8 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market (by Vector)8.1 Overview8.2 Viral Vector8.2.1 Adenoviral Vector8.2.2 Retroviral Vector8.2.3 Adeno-Associated Viral Vector8.2.4 Lentiviral Vector8.2.5 Vaccinia Viral Vector8.2.6 Other Viral Vectors8.3 Plasmid 9 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market (by Disease)9.1 Overview9.2 Cancer9.3 Genetic Disease9.4 Infectious Disease9.5 Cardiovascular Disease9.6 Other Diseases 10 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market (by Application)10.1 Overview10.2 Gene Therapy10.3 Vaccinology10.4 Cell Therapy10.5 Other Applications 11 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market (by Region) 12 Company Profiles

Aldevron, LLC

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent, Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

GENERAL ELECTRIC

GenScript

Lonza

Merck KGaA

MolMed S.p.A.

Novasep Holding SAS

Oxford Biomedica plc

Sartorius AG

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

WuXi AppTec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/521m7f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-viral-vector-and-plasmid-manufacturing-market-2020-2030-market-is-currently-dominated-by-with-lonza-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-merck-kgaa-ge-healthcare-sartorius-ag-301172687.html

SOURCE Research and Markets