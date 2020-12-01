Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Industry Outlook To 2024 - Capacity And Capital Expenditure Forecasts With Details Of All Active And Planned Plants

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816873/?utm_source=PRN Summary Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from 49.38 mtpa in 2019 to 54.81 mtpa by 2024. Around 14 planned and announced VCM plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia and North America over the next five years. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd, Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry Co Ltd and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd are the top three companies in terms of planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period. Scope - Global VCM capacity outlook by region - Global VCM capacity outlook by country - VCM planned and announced plants details - Capacity share of the major VCM producers globally - Global VCM capital expenditure outlook by region - Global VCM capital expenditure outlook by country Reasons to Buy - Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned VCM plants globally - Identify opportunities in the global VCM industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook - Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of VCM capacity dataRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816873/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

