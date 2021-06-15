Global Video Wall Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Wall Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global video wall market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period (2021-2026). A video wall refers to a multi-display setup comprising several LCD or LED computer monitors, video projectors or television sets that are overlapped or tiled contiguously together to form a large screen. It can be organized in a traditional square or rectangular framework or a creatively shaped presentation with screens arranged in a relatively less conventional manner. Generally, these screens have ultra-thin edges, known as bezels, to make disruption in the picture less noticeable. Since the video wall displays a much larger and higher-resolution image as compared to a single display, it is utilized in places where information needs to be spread among a massive audience, like stadiums and airports.Video walls offer numerous benefits in comparison to traditional large screen displays such as they project the content with uniform brightness and high-quality pixel-density, which creates an effective as well as long-lasting impression on viewers. As a result, the demand for these displays has increased around the world, especially in concerts venues, newsrooms and conference halls. Another significant factor which is impelling the market growth is the rising preference for screens with narrow bezels. These screens provide a seamless viewing experience to users and aid in reducing the number of divisions that are caused by wide bezels. Further, manufacturers are incorporating advanced technologies and introducing innovative video walls to enhance product performance and expand their consumer base. For instance, the introduction of touchscreen video walls has helped in improving the user-friendliness, thereby boosting the overall sales.This report provides a deep insight into the global video wall market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the video wall market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ADFLOW Networks, AU Optronics, Samsung Electronics, LG Display, Barco, Acer, Christie, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, NEC Display Solutions, Planar Systems, Inc., Sharp Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

