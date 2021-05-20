SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Video Streaming Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: May 2021 Executive Engagements: 4578 Companies: 43 - Players covered include Brightcove, Inc.; Haivision; IBM Corporation; Kaltura, Inc.; Kollective Technology, Inc.; Ooyala, Inc.; Panopto; Polycom, Inc.; VBrick Systems, Inc.; Wowza Media Systems LLC and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Solution (Transcoding and processing, Video management, Video delivery and distribution, Video analytics, Video security, Other Solutions) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry ABSTRACT-

Global Video Streaming Software Market to Reach US$17.9 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Video Streaming Software estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Transcoding and processing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.9% CAGR to reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Video management segment is readjusted to a revised 17.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 13.3% share of the global Video Streaming Software market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027The Video Streaming Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.61% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.8% and 15.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027.

Video delivery and Distribution Segment Corners a 20.3% Share in 2020In the global Video delivery and distribution segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$920.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027. More

