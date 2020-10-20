Global Video Game Consumer Report 2020: Focus On Console Gamers, Primarily Dedicated Handheld Gamers, PC Gamers, Mobile Only Gamers, Primarily PC And Mobile Gamers

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Game Consumer Segmentation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are now over 3 billion video game consumers around the world. A major challenge is identifying where these consumers are located and which platforms they are using. The Global Video Game Consumer Segmentation report is highlighted by a pivot table based spreadsheet that provides the number of game consumers by country, region, and platform.The report also comes with a summary with some key highlights. Users can run their own analysis and automatically create custom charts.Many game consumers now play on multiple platforms: console, PC and mobile. This report allows users to identify the number of those consumers in each country and region. In addition, only consumers that pay money for games on a specific platform are included. This eliminates both double counting of multi-platform consumers and the many consumers that only play free games.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary 1.1 Overview 1.2 Terminology and Methodology 2. Global Gamers by Type and Region 2.1 Total Global Gamers by Type 2.2 Asia Gamers by Type 2.3 North America Gamers by Type 2.4 Europe Gamers by Type 2.5 Latin America Gamers by Type 2.6 Mena Gamers by Type 2.7 Oceania Gamers by Type 2.8 Sub-Sahara Africa Gamers by Type 3. Global Gamers by Platform 3.1 Console Gamers by Region 3.2 Primarily Dedicated Handheld Gamers by Region3.3 Primarily PC Gamers by Region 3.4 Mobile Only Gamers by Region 3.5 Primarily PC and Mobile Gamers by Region 4. Global Gamers by Country 4.1 Top Countries by Overall Gamers 4.2 Top Console Gamer Countries 4.3 Top PC Gamer Countries 4.4 Top Mobile Gamer Countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1oknld

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-video-game-consumer-report-2020-focus-on-console-gamers-primarily-dedicated-handheld-gamers-pc-gamers-mobile-only-gamers-primarily-pc-and-mobile-gamers-301155934.html

SOURCE Research and Markets