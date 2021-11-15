Global Ventilators (Masks/Filters) Market Report 2021: Product Recalls Restraining Market Growth - Forecast To 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ventilators Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Healthcare); By Product; By Accessories; By Interface; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ventilators market size is expected to reach $20.03 billion by 2028A ventilator is a medical device that helps in mechanical ventilation by assisting the patient's lungs to inhale oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide. It is used to treat patients suffering from respiratory illnesses such as COPD and other conditions such as brain injury, stroke, pneumonia, and neonatal respiratory distress syndrome.There are various types of ventilators available in the market that includes face mask ventilator, mechanical ventilator, manual resuscitator bags, and tracheostomy ventilator. Mechanical and tracheostomy ventilators belong to invasive forms of ventilators and where tubes are inserted into the throat, whereas a face mask ventilator is a noninvasive form of the ventilator. A face mask ventilator is sufficient to improve the condition of patients with mild respiratory problems, but for severe cases, mechanical ventilation is necessary.The need for ventilators has increased in recent years due to increased chronic respiratory illness owing to increased pollution and tobacco smoking. COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide, with more than 500 million people living with the disease. The increasing demand has resulted in the introduction and approval of new ventilator products.For instance, BreathDirect received FDA emergency approval for its BDR-19 ventilator in March 2021. In March 2021, engineers from Loughborough University developed an innovative, cost-effective non-electric ventilator known as the ShiVent system to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system has undergone trials in Nigeria and India, and now the team plans to commercialize the ventilator in Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

