Global Ventilator Market Analysis And Forecast, 2021-2030: Market To Reach $3,110 Million By The End Of 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

The "Global Ventilator Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Ventilator Market to Reach $3,110 Million by the End of 2020 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The global ventilator market is witnessing an exponential rise in the size of the market due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The overall market was estimated to be $1,072 million in FY 2018, and it was expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% in the pre-COVID scenario. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an extensive rise in the ventilator demand and has increased the growth rate by up to 172% in 2020. Presently, more than 45 companies are operating in this market, including already exiting healthcare companies and emerging non-healthcare companies. The maximum number of installed ventilators are in the U.S., followed by China and India. However, there is still a requirement for an additional 85,000 ventilators to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. This demand and supply deficit of ventilators worldwide has led to major changes within the dynamics of the global ventilator market.Moreover, to cope with the rising demand for ventilators, regulatory bodies across different regions, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Health Canada, and Therapeutics Goods Administration (TGA), have taken unprecedented steps. For instance, in March 2020 FDA declared COVID-19 pandemic as a public emergency and authorized anesthesia gas machines, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), and other sleep apnea devices as alternative ventilators under emergency use authorization (EUA). Furthermore, in April 2020, the TGA published a document stating the minimum requirements to be met by medical devices to be used as alternative ventilators.Our healthcare experts are continuously analyzing the impact of regulatory and industrial decisions on the global ventilator market. The market is driven by certain factors, which include the rising incidence of respiratory diseases, high rate of premature births, rising demand for critical care in the geriatric population, and government initiatives for boosting the ventilator production.The market is favored by the development of low-cost ventilator products and partnerships between healthcare and non-healthcare companies for scaling up the ventilator production.Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, modality, patient age, end user, and regional analysis. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary 1 Product Definition 2 Research Scope2.1 Research Scope2.2 Exclusion Criteria of the Report2.3 Key Questions Answered by the Research Study 3 Report Methodology3.1 Primary Data Sources3.2 Secondary Data Sources3.3 Market Estimation Model3.4 Data Sources Categorization3.5 Selection Criteria for Company Profiles3.6 Assumptions and Limitations 4 Market Overview4.1 Overview of Ventilators4.2 Global Installed Base of the Ventilators4.3 Global Ventilator Market Scenario 5 Competitive Analysis5.1 Market Share Analysis5.1.1 Market Share Analysis for the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market5.1.2 Market Share Analysis for the Global Non-Invasive Ventilators Market5.2 Product Mapping Analysis5.3 Key Strategies and Developments5.3.1 Product Approvals and Launches5.3.2 Synergistic Activities (Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Partnerships)5.3.3 Funding5.3.4 Product Upgradation and Corrective Actions5.3.5 Acquisitions5.4 Types of Company Entering the Market5.4.1 Healthcare Companies5.4.2 Non-Healthcare Companies5.5 Opportunities and Challenges for Companies5.5.1 Healthcare Companies5.5.2 Non-Healthcare Companies5.6 Pricing Analysis 6 Industry Analysis6.1 Patent Analysis6.1.1 Patent Filling Trend, Pre-COVID Phase (January 2015- March 2020)6.2 Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives6.2.1 Comparison of the Pre-COVID-19 and Post-COVID-19 Regulations6.2.1.1 Regulations in North America6.2.1.1.1 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)6.2.1.1.2 Health Canada6.2.1.2 Regulations in Europe6.2.1.3 Regulations in Asia-Pacific6.2.1.3.1 National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)6.2.1.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA)6.2.1.3.3 The Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)6.2.1.3.4 Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)6.2.1.3.5 Health Science Authority (HSA)6.2.1.4 Regulations in Latin America6.2.2 Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)6.3 Supply and Demand Analysis6.3.1 Global Supply and Demand6.3.1.1 Pre-COVID6.3.1.2 Post-COVID6.3.2 Component Supply Chain6.3.3 Tear-Down Analysis of Ventilator Costing 7 Global Ventilator Market Sizing and Forecast7.1 Market Dynamics7.1.1 Growth Promoting Factors7.1.1.1 Increasing Respiratory Disease Incidences7.1.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population7.1.1.3 Increase in Number of ICU Beds7.1.1.4 High Number of Premature Births7.1.1.5 Government and Organizational Initiatives to Boost Ventilator Production7.1.2 Growth Inhibiting Factors7.1.2.1 Complications and Side-Effects Associated with Ventilators Usage7.1.2.2 Lack of Trained Medical Staff7.2 Impact Analysis7.3 Growth Opportunities7.3.1 Coronavirus Outbreak Leading to Rising Global Ventilator Demand7.3.2 Increasing Requirement of Portable Ventilators for Homecare and Emergency Usage7.3.3 Development of Digital Education and Training Tool 8 Global Ventilator Market (by Product Type)8.1 Intensive Care Ventilator8.2 Portable Ventilator 9 Global Ventilator Market (by Modality)9.1 Non-Invasive Ventilation9.2 Invasive Ventilation/Mechanical Ventilation 10 Global Ventilator Market (by Patient Age)10.1 Pediatric and Neonates10.2 Adult 11 Global Ventilator Market (by End User)11.1 Hospitals and Specialty Clinics11.2 Emergency Medical Services11.3 Homecare 12 Global Ventilator Market (by Region) 13 Company Profiles13.1 Aerobiosys Innovations Private Limited13.1.1 Company Overview13.1.2 Role of Aerobiosys Innovations Private Limited in the Global Ventilator Market13.1.3 Aerobiosys Innovations Private Limited in the COVID-19 Scenario13.2 Air Liquide13.3 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA13.4 General Electric Company13.5 Getinge AB13.6 Hamilton Medical13.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V13.8 Lowenstein Medical Innovation GmbH & Co. KG13.9 Medtronic plc13.10 OneBreath Inc.13.11 Penlon Ltd13.12 ResMed13.13 SCHILLER13.14 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.13.15 Smiths Group plc13.16 Ventec Life Systems13.17 Ventinova Medical13.18 VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC.13.19 WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG13.20 ZOLL Medical Corporation13.21 Non-Healthcare Companies13.21.1 Dyson Ltd.13.21.1.1 Company Overview13.21.1.2 Role of Dyson Ltd. in the Global Ventilator Market in the COVID-19 Scenario13.21.2 Ford Motor Company13.21.3 General Motors Company13.21.4 Maruti Suzuki India Limited13.21.5 Virgin Orbit (Subsidiary of Virgin Group)

