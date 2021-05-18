Global Vending Machine Market (2021 To 2027) - By Type, Application, Technology, Sales Channel And Region

DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vending Machine Market by Type, Application, Technology and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A vending machine is used to dispense the items that are stored inside it, such as packaged food, beverages, and tobacco products, in exchange with inserted coins or tokens. Dispensing is an automated process, which requires no manpower and saves precious time of humans. These machines are normally seen in fast-moving cities due to fast-paced life. Vending machine not only dispenses items but also engages shoppers with the help of touch-screen controls, video, audio, scent, gesture-based interaction, and cashless payment. Furthermore, these products have multiple applications in hotels & restaurants, corporate offices, public places, and others.Increase in demand for food vending machines in offices/institutions, rise in consumption of convenience food items, and the adoption of smart customer service technologies in several food categories are the driving factors for the growth of the market. The global vending machine market was valued at $18.28 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $25.25 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.The demand for machines has increased during the past few years and with the introduction of cashless payment systems, smart technology solutions are gaining momentum on a large scale across the globe. Moreover, increasing urbanization and rising disposable income have fuelled the growth of the vending machine market. Governments of various regions restricted the use of food & beverages vending machines in many places, such as schools and colleges, thereby limiting the demand for these machines. In addition, high initial installation cost of vending machine restraints the growth of the global market.Increasing popularity of vending machines in developed and developing economies and convenience offered to the consumers are the factors augmenting the demand for vending machines. Changing buying habits of customers and demand for a more convenient method for buying food & beverages further propel the growth of the market. Moreover, rising need to expand virtual space in a retail outlet is driving the growth of the vending machine market globally.The vending machine market is segmented on the basis of type, application, technology, sales channel, and region. By type, it is categorized into food vending machine, beverages vending machine, tobacco vending machine, and others. By application, it is segmented into hotels & restaurants, corporate offices, public places, and others. By technology, it is divided into automatic machine, semi-automatic machine, and smart machine. By sales channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe ( Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Brazil, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Rest of LAMEA).The key players profiled in this report include Sandenvendo America, Inc., Crane Merchandising Systems, Azkoyen Group, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, Fastcorp Vending LLC, Royal Vendors, Inc., Seaga Manufacturing Inc, Jofemar Corporation., Selecta TMP AG, and Bianchi Industry. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global vending machine market, with current and future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

A quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2019 to 2027 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of buyers, and bargaining power of suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various regions.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.2. Key Market Segments1.3. Research Methodology1.3.1. Secondary Research1.3.2. Primary Research1.3.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings of the Study2.2. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets3.3. Industry Pain Point Analysis3.5. Top Players Positioning3.6. Value Chain Analysis3.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.7.1. Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.7.2. Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers3.7.3. Moderate Threat of Substitution3.7.4. Moderate Threat of New Entrants3.7.5. Moderate Intensity of Competitive Rivalry3.8. Market Dynamics3.8.1. Drivers3.8.1.1. Increasing Demand for Food Products due to Hectic Lifestyle of Consumers3.8.1.2. Growing Adoption of Vending Machines to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience3.8.2. Restraint3.8.2.1. Prohibition of the Sale of Tobacco Products in Several Regions3.8.3. Opportunities3.8.3.1. Growing Demand for Vending Machines from the Retail Industry Will Offer Immense Growth Opportunities3.8.3.2. Technological Advancement in Vending Machine3.9. Market Share Analysis3.9.1. by Type3.9.2. by Application3.9.3. by Technology3.9.4. by Sales Channel3.9.5. by Region3.10. Pricing Analysis3.11. Impact of COVID-19 on the Vending Machine Market Chapter 4: Vending Machine Market, by Type4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type4.2. Food Vending Machine4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3. Beverages Vending Machine4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4. Tobacco Vending Machine4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.5. Others Vending Machine4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region Chapter 5: Vending Machine Market, by Application5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Application5.2. Hotels & Restaurants5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3. Corporate Offices5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4. Public Places5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.5. Others5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region Chapter 6: Vending Machine Market, by Technology6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology6.2. Automatic Machine6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3. Semi-Automatic Machine6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.4. Smart Machine6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region Chapter 7: Vending Machine Market, by Sales Channel7.1. Overview7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel7.2. Online7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.3. Offline7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region Chapter 8: Vending Machine Market, by Region8.1. Overview8.2. North America8.3. Europe8.4. Asia-Pacific8.5. LAMEA Chapter 9: Competition Landscape9.1. Top Winning Strategies9.2. Product Mapping9.3. Competitive Dashboard9.4. Competitive Heat Map9.5. Key Developments9.5.1. Acquisition9.5.2. Agreement9.5.3. Product Launch Chapter 10: Company Profiles10.1. Azkoyen Group.10.1.1. Company Overview10.1.2. Key Executives10.1.3. Company Snapshot10.1.4. Operating Business Segments10.1.5. Product Portfolio10.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.2. Bianchi Industry Spa10.2.1. Company Overview10.2.2. Key Executives10.2.3. Company Snapshot10.2.4. Product Portfolio10.3. Crane Company.10.3.1. Company Overview10.3.2. Key Executives10.3.3. Company Snapshot10.3.4. Operating Business Segments10.3.5. Product Portfolio10.3.6. R&D Expenditure10.3.7. Business Performance10.4. Fastcorp Vending LLC.10.4.1. Company Overview10.4.2. Key Executives10.4.3. Company Snapshot10.4.4. Product Portfolio10.5. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.10.5.1. Company Overview10.5.2. Key Executives10.5.3. Company Snapshot10.5.4. Operating Business Segments10.5.5. Product Portfolio10.5.6. R&D Expenditure10.5.7. Business Performance10.5.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.6. Jofemar Corporation.10.6.1. Company Overview10.6.2. Key Executives10.6.3. Company Snapshot10.6.4. Product Portfolio10.7. Royal Vendors, Inc.10.7.1. Company Overview10.7.2. Key Executives10.7.3. Company Snapshot10.7.4. Product Portfolio10.8. Sandenvendo America, Inc.10.8.1. Company Overview10.8.2. Key Executives10.8.3. Company Snapshot10.8.4. Product Portfolio10.8.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.9. Seaga Manufacturing, Inc.10.9.1. Company Overview10.9.2. Key Executives10.9.3. Company Snapshot10.9.4. Product Portfolio10.10. Selecta Group B. V.10.10.1. Company Overview10.10.2. Key Executives10.10.3. Company Snapshot10.10.4. Product Portfolio10.10.5. Business Performance10.10.6. Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybrb4i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vending-machine-market-2021-to-2027---by-type-application-technology-sales-channel-and-region-301293720.html

SOURCE Research and Markets