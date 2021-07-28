Global Vegan Pet Food Market Forecast To 2028 - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegan Pet Food Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type, Pet Type, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vegan pet food market was valued at US$ 8,667.97 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 15,651.22 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% during 2020-2028.Vegan pet food is produced with plant-based and natural ingredients without having a trace of animal derived raw material and ensuring no cruelty or exploitation of animals in any sorts. The factors such as the trend of veganism, humanization of pets, and increasing number of pet owners propel the growth of the vegan pet food market. However, nutrient deficiency related to vegan pet food hinders the market growth.Based on product type, the vegan pet food market is segmented into dry food, wet food, and others. The dry food segment led the market in 2020. Dry foods are low in moisture content and are available in various forms such as pellets, kibbles, flaked cereals, and others. Vegan dry pet food items contain plant-based ingredients such as corn, rice, soybean, oats, chickpea, sunflower seed meals, pea protein, hydrolysed vegetable meal, and flaxseed meal. Dry pet foods ensure the teeth health of dogs and cats by reducing the plaque build-up. Owing to its low moisture content, dry food can be stored without refrigeration unlike canned foods, which are prone to decay. Based on region, the vegan pet food market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share in the market. Veganism trend is becoming more popular across Europe. Vegan population in the region is increasing at a faster rate. Additionally, easy availability of vegan pet food products with the same nutrient content of traditional meat-based pet foods enables pet owners to choose vegan diet over conventional. All these factors fuel the demand for vegan pet food products in Europe.A few players operating in the vegan pet food market are Antos B.V.; Benevo; Bond Pet Foods, Inc.; V-dog; Soopa Pets; Vegan4dogs; Wild Earth; Yarrah; Isoropimene Zootrofe Georgios Tsappis Ltd.; and Halo Pets. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Global Vegan Pet Food Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 Asia-Pacific4.2.4 Middle East and Africa4.2.5 South and Central America4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Vegan Pet Food Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Rising Number of Pet Owners5.1.2 Humanization of Pets5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Nutrient Deficiency Related to Vegan Pet Food5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Increasing Demand from Asia-Pacific5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Pet Food Fortification5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Vegan Pet Food Market- Global Analysis6.1 Vegan Pet Food Market Overview6.2 Vegan Pet Food Market -Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players 7. Vegan Pet Food Market Analysis - By Product Type7.1 Overview7.2 Vegan Pet Food Market, By Product Type (2020 and 2028)7.3 Dry Food7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Dry Food: Vegan Pet Food Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4 Wet Food7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Wet Food: Vegan Pet Food Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.5 Others7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Others: Vegan Pet Food Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 8. Vegan Pet Food Market Analysis - By Pet Type8.1 Overview8.2 Vegan Pet Food Market, By Pet Type (2020 and 2028)8.3 Dogs8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Dogs: Vegan Pet Food Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.4 Cats8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Cats: Vegan Pet Food Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 9. Vegan Pet Food Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel9.1 Overview9.2 Vegan Pet Food Market, By Distribution Channel (2020 and 2028)9.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets: Vegan Pet Food Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.4 Specialty Stores9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Specialty Stores: Vegan Pet Food Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.5 Online Retail9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Online Retail: Vegan Pet Food Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.6 Others9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Others: Vegan Pet Food Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 10. Vegan Pet Food Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Overview- Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak11.1 Overview11.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Vegan Pet Food Market11.3 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.5 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.6 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.7 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Company Profiles12.1 Antos B.V.12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 Benevo12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 Bond Pet Foods, Inc.12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 V-dog12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 Soopa Pets12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 Vegan4dogs12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 Wild Earth12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 YARRAH12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 Isoropimene Zootrofe Georgios Tsappis Ltd.12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 Halo Pets12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments 13. Appendix

