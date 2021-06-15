Global Vascular Stents Market: (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vascular Stents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vascular stents market reached a value of US$ 9.4 Billion in 2020. A vascular stent is a small device that is used to clear and prevent blockages in the heart valves and arteries. It is also used to provide internal structural support to stenotic or occluded blood vessels. The process of placing a vascular stent inside the body is known as vascular stenting. Vascular stents are usually made of polyethylene, polypropylene or non-absorbable materials such as stainless steel or cobalt-chromium alloys. They may vary from tubular stent-grafts, which are used to repair aneurysms, to expandable metal meshes that are used during percutaneous vessel interventions. Once the stent is placed in the intended location, it is expanded using a balloon or a self-expanding mechanism.Rapidly increasing geriatric population is one of the major factors driving the market growth worldwide. Furthermore, there has been a rise in the incidence rate of various ailments such as peripheral artery disease (PAD), aortic aneurysm, and ischemic heart disease. The frequent occurrence of these ailments has led to a growing requirement for vascular stents. This can be attributed to lifestyle choices such as smoking and high alcohol consumption coupled with physical inactivity and unhealthy dietary habits of individuals. Additionally, increasing consumer inclination toward minimally invasive (MI) procedures is also driving the market growth. The MI vascular stenting procedures ensure shorter hospital stay, quick recovery and greater comfort for the patients.

Moreover, the emerging trend of peripheral and endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) stent grafting is also contributing to the market growth. The EVAR is widely preferred for patients with advanced age and renal dysfunction, while peripheral stenting is done to provide support to femoropopliteal and infrapopliteal arteries above the knee. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global vascular stents market to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik Se & Co. Kg, Braun Melsungen Ag, Terumo Corporation, Microport Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vascular Concepts Limited, C.R. Bard, Inc., W.L. Gore and Associates, Inc., Endologix, Inc., Lombard Medical, Translumina Gmbh, Jotec Gmbh, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global vascular stents market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global vascular stents industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vascular stents industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of delivery?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global vascular stents industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global vascular stents industry?

What is the structure of the global vascular stents industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global vascular stents industry?

What are the profit margins in the global vascular stents industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Vascular Stents Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by Material5.6 Market Breakup by Mode of Delivery5.7 Market Breakup by End-User5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Coronary Stents6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Peripheral Vascular Stents6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Evar Stent Grafts6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Material7.1 Metallic Stents7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Breakup by Type7.1.2.1 Cobalt Chromium7.1.2.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast7.1.2.2 Platinum Chromium7.1.2.2.1 Market Trends7.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast7.1.2.3 Nickel Titanium7.1.2.3.1 Market Trends7.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast7.1.2.4 Stainless Steel7.1.2.4.1 Market Trends7.1.2.4.2 Market Forecast7.1.3 Market Forecast7.2 Others7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Mode of Delivery8.1 Balloon-Expandable Stents8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Self-Expanding Stents8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-User9.1 Hospitals and Cardiac Centers9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Europe10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Asia Pacific10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Middle East and Africa10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Latin America10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Analysis14.1 Price Indicators14.2 Price Structure14.3 Margin Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Medtronic Plc15.3.2 Abbott Laboratories15.3.3 Boston Scientific Corporation15.3.4 Biotronik Se & Co. Kg15.3.5 Braun Melsungen Ag15.3.6 Terumo Corporation15.3.7 Microport Scientific Corporation15.3.8 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.15.3.9 Vascular Concepts Limited 15.3.10 C.R. Bard, Inc. 15.3.11 W.L. Gore and Associates, Inc. 15.3.12 Endologix, Inc. 15.3.13 Lombard Medical 15.3.14 Translumina Gmbh 15.3.15 Jotec Gmbh

