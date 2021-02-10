Global Variable Frequency Drive Market (2020 To 2025) - Upgradation Of Power Infrastructure Across The Globe Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market by Type (AC, DC, Servo), End-users (Industrial, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Power Generation), Application (Pumps, Fans, Compressors, Conveyors), Power Range, Voltage, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global variable frequency drive market is projected to reach USD 24.3 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 19.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to factors such as growing regulations towards energy efficiency, upgradation & modernization of aging infrastructure for safe & secure electrical distribution systems, and increasing rate of industrialization and urbanization. However, stagnant growth of the oil & gas industry and decrease in the exploration & production activity is hindering the growth of the variable frequency drive market.

The AC Drives segment, by type, is expected to be the largest market from 2020 to 2025

The AC Drives segment, by type, is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing segment during the forecast period. "AC" stands for alternating current. AC drives are also known as adjustable frequency drives, adjustable speed drives, and variable speed drives. They are electronic devices that convert a fixed frequency and voltage to an adjustable frequency and AC voltage source. AC drives are used to drive the AC motors, especially the three-phase induction motors, as these are predominant over other motors in a majority of the industries and are used in a wide range of application, which eventually is driving the market during the forecast period.

The medium voltage, by voltage, is expected to be the fastest market from 2020 to 2025

The medium voltage segment, by voltage, is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Medium voltage variable frequency drives account for a voltage range of more than 690 V. These are majorly used to minimize the operating and maintenance costs associated with relatively large rotating equipment, which can range in size from 200 Hp to 100,000 Hp. Medium voltage variable frequency drives are used for retrofit installations, and they also adapt to the motor speed to the actual need, thus optimizing energy consumption and reducing CO2 emissions leading to an increase in the demand for medium voltage variable frequency drives.

Asia Pacific: The largest variable frequency drive market

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest variable frequency drives market by 2025. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are among the major countries considered as the main manufacturing hubs for variable frequency drives. It is expected that this region will undergo rapid economic development and industrialization, which will further lead to an increase in power consumption. It is also expected that this region will experience a rise in the construction activities because of the growing population, increased industrialization, and expansion of the distribution networks in the developing countries. The renewable energy generation in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India is taking place at a humongous rate. This needs to be incorporated in the existing national grid, leading to the introduction of additional electrical infrastructure, which will eventually drive the variable frequency drive market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary3.1 Scenario Analysis3.1.1 Optimistic Scenario3.1.2 Realistic Scenario3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Variable Frequency Drive Market4.2 Variable Frequency Drive Market, by Region4.3 Variable Frequency Drive Market, by Type4.4 Variable Frequency Drive Market, by Voltage4.5 Variable Frequency Drive Market, by Power Rating4.6 Variable Frequency Drive Market, by Application4.7 Variable Frequency Drive Market, by End-user 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment5.3 Road to Recovery5.4 Market Dynamics5.4.1 Drivers5.4.1.1 High Demand in Wide Range of Industries such as Cement, Chemical, and Petrochemical, Mining, Oil & Gas, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater5.4.1.2 Growing Need for Increasing Energy Efficiency and Decreasing Energy Consumption5.4.1.3 Supportive Regulatory Environment for Efficient and Effective Energy Utilization5.4.2 Restraints5.4.2.1 Stagnant Growth of Oil & Gas Industry and Decline in Exploration & Production Activities5.4.3 Opportunities5.4.3.1 Upgradation of Power Infrastructure Across the Globe5.4.3.2 Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Enables Analysis & Improves Application Remotely5.4.4 Challenges5.4.4.1 Availability of Low-Quality and Cheap Products in Gray Market5.4.4.2 Negative Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic5.5 YC-Shift5.5.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Variable Frequency Drive Manufacturers5.6 Market Map5.7 Trade Data Statistics5.8 Value Chain Analysis5.8.1 Raw Material Providers/Suppliers5.8.2 Component Manufacturers5.8.3 Assemblers/Manufacturers5.8.4 Distributors/End-users and Post-Sales Services5.9 Case Study Analysis5.9.1 ABB's Variable Frequency Drive Success, 20185.9.1.1 Problem Statement5.9.1.2 Possible Solution by ABB's Variable Frequency Drive5.1 Technology Analysis5.10.1 Technology Trends for Variable Frequency Drive5.11 Regulatory Landscape5.12 Innovations & Patent Registration5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.13.1 Threat of Substitutes5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.13.4 Threat of New Entrants5.13.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 6 Impact of COVID-19 on Variable Frequency Drive Market, Scenario Analysis, by Region6.1 Scenario Analysis6.1.1 Optimistic Scenario6.1.2 Realistic Scenario6.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario 7 Variable Frequency Drive Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Variable Frequency Drive Market7.2 AC Drive7.2.1 Growing Usage of AC Drives in Various Industries to Fuel Growth of Segment7.3 DC Drive7.3.1 Advantages such as High Efficiency and Low Cost to Propel Demand for DC Drives7.4 Servo Drive7.4.1 Advanced Technology to Incorporate Feedback from Motors to Boost Growth of Segment 8 Variable Frequency Drive Market, by Voltage8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Variable Frequency Drive Market8.2 Low Voltage8.2.1 Growing Use of Variable Frequency Drives in Wide Range of Applications Boost Growth of Segment8.3 Medium Voltage8.3.1 Need to Reduce Operating Cost in Heavy Industries to Fuel Demand for Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives 9 Variable Frequency Drive Market, by Power Rating9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Variable Frequency Drive Market9.2 Micro Power Drive9.2.1 Expanding Food & Beverage and Building Automation Industries to Drive Market Growth9.3 Low Power Drive9.3.1 Higher Energy Savings at Low Costs to Fuel Demand for Low Power Drives9.4 Medium Power Drive9.4.1 Growth of Food & Beverage Industry to Boost Demand for Medium Power Variable Frequency Drives9.5 High Power Drive9.5.1 Need for Reduction in Power Consumption to Boost Demand for High Power Variable Frequency Drives 10 Variable Frequency Drive Market, by Application10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Variable Frequency Drive Market10.2 Pumps10.2.1 Growing Need to Reduce Carbon Emission in Factories to Drive Growth of Segment10.3 Fans10.3.1 Increasing Energy Prices to Fuel Growth of Fans Segment10.4 Compressors10.4.1 Growing Awareness Regarding Energy Saving and Increasing Implementation of Energy-Efficient Solutions to Boost Demand for Variable Frequency Drives10.5 Conveyors10.5.1 Reduction of Downtime to Boost Demand for Variable Frequency Drives10.6 Others10.6.1 Smooth Control Along with Energy Savings to Fuel Demand for Variable Frequency Drives 11 Variable Frequency Drive Market, by End-user11.1 Introduction11.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Variable Frequency Drive Market11.2 Oil & Gas11.2.1 Growing Usage of Motors on Large Scale in Oil & Gas Sector and Increasing Requirement of Energy Efficiency to Drive Growth of Segment11.3 Industrial11.3.1 Optimum Process Control and Reduction of Downtime are Factors Driving Demand for Variable Frequency Drives11.4 Power11.4.1 Growing Emphasis on Energy Efficiency to Growth of Segment11.5 Infrastructure11.5.1 Growing Opportunities for Energy Optimization to Drive Market Growth 12 Variable Frequency Drive Market, by Region12.1 Introduction12.2 Asia-Pacific12.3 Europe12.4 North America12.5 South America12.6 Middle East12.7 Africa 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Share Analysis, 201913.3 Market Evaluation Framework13.4 Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players13.5 Key Market Developments13.5.1 Product Launches13.5.2 Contracts & Agreements13.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions13.5.4 Investments & Expansion13.5.5 Partnerships13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant13.6.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant Definitions and Methodology13.6.2 Star13.6.3 Emerging Leader13.6.4 Pervasive13.6.5 Emerging Company13.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Start-Ups13.7.1 Progressive Companies13.7.2 Responsive Companies13.7.3 Starting Blocks13.7.4 Dynamic Companies13.7.5 Product Footprint Analysis of Top Players 14 Company Profiles14.1 ABB14.2 Siemens14.3 Schneider Electric14.4 Danfoss14.5 Rockwell Automation14.6 Crompton Greaves Power and Industrial Solution14.7 Eaton14.8 Yaskawa14.9 Fuji Electric14.10 Hitachi14.11 General Electric14.12 WEG14.13 NIDEC14.14 TMEIC14.15 SEW-Eurodrive14.16 Delta Electronics14.17 Honeywell International14.18 Anaheim Automation14.19 Parker Hannifin14.20 Nord Drive Systems14.21 Inovance Technology14.22 Techsuppen14.23 Shenzhen Gozuk14.24 Maven Automation14.25 Saksun Industries14.26 A.S. Automation & Controls 15 Appendix15.1 Insights of Industry Experts15.2 Discussion Guide15.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal15.4 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzun2z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-variable-frequency-drive-market-2020-to-2025---upgradation-of-power-infrastructure-across-the-globe-presents-opportunities-301225961.html

SOURCE Research and Markets