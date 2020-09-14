Global Vanadium Industry Prospects To 2029: Worldwide Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics And Prices

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vanadium Global Market Review 2020 and Forecast to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The report presents a thorough study of vanadium, covering both global and regional markets. It aims to give a proper picture of the market, its trends, perspectives and opportunities.Comprehensive data showing vanadium worldwide production, consumption, trade statistics and prices are provided. Each country's market overview covers the following: vanadium production in the country, major manufacturers, vanadium consumption, vanadium trade.The report offers a 10-year outlook on the reviewed market, including vanadium market volume predictions and prices trends. COVID-19 IMPACT ESTIMATION

As uncertainty in overall global economy is further increasing as a result of continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the report forecasts are being revised

The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are provided in the report

The report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling

Key Topics Covered: 1. WORLD VANADIUM INDUSTRY1.1. General data about vanadium1.2. Vanadium market trends1.3. Vanadium prices 2. VANADIUM INDUSTRY IN CIS2.1. Russia 3. VANADIUM INDUSTRY IN ASIA PACIFIC3.1. China 4. VANADIUM INDUSTRY IN NORTH AMERICA4.1. USA 5. VANADIUM INDUSTRY IN AFRICA5.1. South Africa 6. VANADIUM INDUSTRY PROSPECTS TO 20296.1. Production forecast, projects6.2. Demand future trends6.3. Consuming industriesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pdng17

