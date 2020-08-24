Global Vaginal Cancer Pipeline Guide, H1 2020: Therapeutics Development & Assessment, Companies, Drug Profiles

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaginal Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Vaginal Cancer (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.The Vaginal Cancer (Oncology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Vaginal Cancer and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed and Preclinical stages are 1, 13, 6, 1 and 1 respectively.Vaginal Cancer (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Report Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Vaginal Cancer (Oncology).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Vaginal Cancer (Oncology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Vaginal Cancer (Oncology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Vaginal Cancer (Oncology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Vaginal Cancer (Oncology)

Key Topics Covered

Introduction Vaginal Cancer - Overview Vaginal Cancer - Therapeutics Development Vaginal Cancer - Therapeutics Assessment Vaginal Cancer - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development Vaginal Cancer - Drug Profiles Vaginal Cancer - Dormant Projects Vaginal Cancer - Product Development Milestones Appendix

Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca plc

Beijing Kangle Guardian Biotechnology Co Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fujifilm Holdings Corp

Gilead Sciences Inc

ISA Pharmaceuticals BV

Merck & Co Inc

Merck KGaA

Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Precigen Inc

Shanghai Bovax Biotechnology Co Ltd

Shanghai Zerun Biotechnology Co Ltd

SQZ Biotechnologies Co

Transgene SA

Turnstone Biologics Inc

