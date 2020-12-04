Global UV Stabilizers Markets To 2025: Focus On Automotive, Packaging, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Adhesives & Sealants - Rising Developmental And Cross-Industry Collaboration Activities

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UV Stabilizers Market by Type (HALS, UV Absorbers, Quenchers), Application (Automotive, Packaging, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Adhesives & Sealants, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report...

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UV Stabilizers Market by Type (HALS, UV Absorbers, Quenchers), Application (Automotive, Packaging, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Adhesives & Sealants, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global UV stabilizers market is estimated to be USD 1.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025. The market is witnessing moderate growth, owing to increasing demand from packaging and automotive industry, infrastructural development, and growing demand for these UV stabilizers in the Asia Pacific. The growing demand in the Asia-Pacific, coupled with the growing demand for packaging material and automotive components & coatings is expected to drive the global UV stabilizers market during the forecast period. Strict environmental and government regulations is the restraints for the UV stabilizers market.

Packaging segment is expected to lead the UV stabilizers market during the forecast period.

The packaging segment will continue to lead the UV stabilizers market, in 2025. This was due to the growth of UV stabilizers in this application segment are the increasing disposable income, changing consumer lifestyles, increased use of high-performance thermoplastics, polyurethanes, polymers, and growing pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries in countries such as China, India, Japan, the U.S., and Germany, among others.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for UV stabilizers.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the UV stabilizers market in 2020. This is mainly attributed to the presence of large number of UV stabilizers manufacturers, increasing government support, rising foreign investments, and growing demand of HALS and UV Absorbers from plastics, polymers, and wood composite industries. China dominates the market due to growth of UV stabilizers in applications such as packaging, automotive coatings, and construction among others and numerous developmental strategies adopted by the manufacturers.

The UV stabilizers market comprises major solution providers, such as BASF SE ( Germany), Clariant AG ( Switzerland), Solvay (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG ( Germany), and Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. ( South Korea) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the UV stabilizers market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in UV Stabilizers Market4.2 UV Stabilizers Market, by Application4.3 UV Stabilizers Market, by Type4.4 UV Stabilizers Market, by Application and Region, 2019

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Demand from Packaging Industry5.2.1.2 Growing Demand in APAC and North America5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand from Infrastructure & Construction Industry5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices5.2.2.2 High Production Costs5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Nanocomposites in UV Stabilizers5.2.3.2 Rising Developmental and Cross-Industry Collaboration Activities5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain5.5 Policy & Regulations5.5.1 Environmental Protection Agency5.5.2 Reach5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators5.6.1 Trends and Forecast of Gdp5.6.2 Production Statistics of Automotive Industry, 20195.6.3 Trends and Forecast of Construction Industry

6 UV Stabilizers Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Hals6.2.1 Increased Demand from Food Packaging to Drive the Market6.3 UV Absorbers6.3.1 Demand from Various End-Use Industries to Propel the Market6.4 Quenchers6.4.1 Unique Light Quenching Properties to Fuel the Market

7 UV Stabilizers Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Packaging7.2.1 Growing Demand in Food and Non-Food Industries to Drive The Market in this Segment7.3 Automotive7.3.1 Growing Automotive Industry in APAC and Europe to Boost the Market7.4 Agricultural Films7.4.1 Increase in Demand for Greenhouse Films & Tapes to Drive the Demand7.5 Building & Construction7.5.1 Excellent Resistance to Temperature & Climatic Conditions to Drive the Demand for UV Stabilizers in this Application7.6 Adhesives & Sealants7.6.1 Growing Demand from Automotive Industry to Boost the Market7.7 Others

8 UV Stabilizers Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Overview9.2 Market Share Analysis9.3 Competitive Scenario9.3.1 New Product Launch9.3.2 Expansion9.3.3 Agreement & Joint Venture9.3.4 Partnership & Collaboration9.3.5 Merger & Acquisition 10 Company Profiles10.1 BASF Se10.2 Evonik Industries Ag10.3 Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.10.4 Clariant Ag10.5 Solvay10.6 Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp.10.7 Addivant10.8 Valtris Specialty Chemicals Inc.10.9 Lycus Ltd.10.10 Mayzo Inc.10.11 Other Company Profiles10.11.1 Altana Ag10.11.2 Adeka Corporation10.11.3 Ampacet Corporation10.11.4 Mpi Chemie Bv10.11.5 Knv Chemicals Inc.10.11.6 Rianlon Corporation10.11.7 Nouryon10.11.8 The Cary Company10.11.9 Greenchemicals Spa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7fdpmw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-uv-stabilizers-markets-to-2025-focus-on-automotive-packaging-agriculture-building--construction-adhesives--sealants---rising-developmental-and-cross-industry-collaboration-activities-301186496.html

SOURCE Research and Markets