Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Outlook And Forecast Report 2020-2025 With Covid-19 Impact Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UV Disinfection Equipment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UV disinfection equipment market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 25% during the period 2019-2025.The global UV disinfection equipment market is likely to grow on account of the increasing demand for safe and clean drinking water and the declining freshwater resources. The growth in industrialization activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan has led to high-level pollution in water bodies, which, in turn, is expected to influence the growth of the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market. Currently, the market is witnessing a trend that involves the combined use of UV disinfectants and ozone. This trend has been adopted against a few water-borne gastrointestinal disorders. Microbes belonging to Cryptosporidium species are chlorine-resistant; however, they can be efficiently filtered as well as disinfected through UV disinfection. This will fuel the growth of advanced disinfection techniques and equipment, such as ultraviolet disinfection.With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for high-quality surface disinfectants across the globe in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers is growing. Also, the market is driven by the growing number of laboratories and rising awareness among people about personal hygiene. Therefore, the installation of UV disinfection equipment has also increased. KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED1. What is the UV disinfection equipment market size and growth rate during the forecast period?2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market shares?3. How is the growth of the hospitality segment influencing the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market?4. Who are the leading vendors in the UV disinfection equipment market, and what are their market shares?5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the UV disinfection equipment market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.2 UV Technology 8 Impact of Covid 198.1 Covid-19 Impact8.1 Covid-19 Impact on Global Trade 9 Market Opportunities & Trends9.1 Increasing Demand For Clean And Safe Water9.2 Rising Demand For UV Air Purification9.3 Increasing Investment To Develop UV Disinfection Technology 10 Market Growth Enablers10.1 Long-Life Power Consumption Of UV Disinfection Equipment10.2 Increase In Awareness Toward Technologically Advanced Disinfection Solution10.3 Increasing Demand For UV Disinfection Equipment Due To Threats Of Infectious Diseases 11 Market Restraints11.1 High Cost Of UV Lights Compared To Conventional Lights11.2 Misconceptions Regarding UV Disinfection System11.3 Negative Effect Of UV Lights 12 Market Landscape12.1 Market Overview12.2 Market Size & Forecast12.3 Five Forces Analysis 13 UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Application13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Overview13.3 Water & Wastewater Treatment13.4 Process Water Treatment13.5 Air Treatment13.6 Surface Disinfection 14 UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Power Rating14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Overview14.3 High Power14.4 Medium Power14.5 Low Power 15 UV Disinfection Equipment Market by End-User15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Overview15.3 Industrial15.4 Hospitality15.5 Healthcare15.6 Commercial Space15.7 Residential15.8 Others 16 UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Geography16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 Geographic Overview 17 North America17.1 Market Overview17.2 Size & Forecast17.3 Application17.4 End-User17.5 Power Rating17.6 Key Countries17.7 US17.8 Canada 18 Europe 19 APAC 20 Latin America 21 Middle East & Africa 22 Competitive Landscape22.1 Competition Overview 23 Key Company Profiles23.1 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation23.2 Danaher Corporation23.3 Evoqua Water Technologies23.4 Halma23.5 Xylem 24 Other Prominent Vendors24.1 Advanced UV24.2 Alfaa UV24.3 American Ultraviolet24.4 Atlantium Technologies24.5 ATG Evoqua Technology24.6 Australian Ultraviolet24.7 Aquatic Solutions24.8 Aquafine Corporation24.9 Aquanetto Group24.10 Genesis Water Technologies, Inc.24.11 Hitech Ultraviolet24.12 Jenfitch24.13 Klaran24.14 DR. HOENLE24.15 LIT Company24.16 Lumalier Corporation24.17 Neotech Aqua Solutions24.18 Pure Aqua24.19 Puralytics24.20 RAYVIO24.21 SITA24.22 Snow Pure24.23 Typhon Treatment System Ltd.24.24 Ozonia24.25 UVO3 LTD24.26 ULTRAAQUA24.27 UV Pure Technologies24.28 Water Health InternationalFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wadiwx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-uv-disinfection-equipment-market-outlook-and-forecast-report-2020-2025-with-covid-19-impact-analysis-301137664.html

SOURCE Research and Markets