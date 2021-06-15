Global Used Cars Market (2020 To 2027) - By Vehicle Type, Fuel Type And Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Used Cars Market by Vehicle Type, Fuel Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Used car is a vehicle that has been used previously or owned by one or more owners. It is also known as the pre-owned vehicle or secondhand car. Used cars are sold through traditional walk-in used cars stores, online platforms, and independent vehicle dealers. Furthermore, franchises, including social media and online used-car companies, help people buy and sell used cars.At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by LAMEA, North America, and Europe. China dominated the global market in 2019, whereas South Korea is expected to grow at a significant rate in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.The global used cars market is driven high new vehicle prices and affordability concerns, and surge in demand for off-lease cars & subscription service by the franchise, leasing offices, and car dealers. However, unorganized used cars sales and lack of regularization hamper the growth of the global market.

Moreover, advent of e-commerce & online technologies, steady increase in organized/semi organized sales in emerging countries, and growth in electric vehicle business across the globe and demand for car sharing services are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global used cars market.

The used cars market is segmented the basis of on vehicle type, fuel type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of vehicle type, itis divided into hatchback, sedan, and SUV. On the basis of fuel type, it is classified into petrol, diesel, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is fragmented into franchised dealer, independent dealer, and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players operating in the used cars market include Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., AutoNation, Inc., Big boy Toyz Ltd, CarMax Business Services, LLC, Cars24 services private limited, Group1 Automotive Inc., Hendrick automotive group, Lithia Motors, Inc., Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd. and TrueCar, Inc. Key Benefits

This study presents the analytical depiction of the used cars market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the used cars market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

The used cars market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top impacting factors3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.2.3. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Market share analysis (2019)3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. High new vehicle prices and affordability concerns3.5.1.2. Rise in demand for off-lease cars & subscription service by the franchise, leasing offices, and car dealers3.5.2. Restraint3.5.2.1. Unorganized used car sales3.5.2.2. Lack of regularization3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Advent of E commerce and online technologies3.5.3.2. Steady increase in organized/semi-organized sales in emerging countries and surge in electric vehicle business across the globe.3.5.3.3. Demand for car sharing services3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the market3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks3.6.1.1. COVID-193.6.2. Micro-economic impact analysis3.6.2.1. Consumer trends3.6.2.2. Technology trends3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis3.6.3.1. GDP3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis3.6.3.3. Employment index3.6.3.4. Macroeconomic impact analysis3.6.4. Impact on the automotive industry analysis CHAPTER 4: USED CARS MARKET , BY VEHICLE TYPE4.1. Overview4.2. Hatchback4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis by country4.3. Sedan4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis by country4.4. SUV4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 5: USED CARS MARKET , BY FUEL TYPE5.1. Overview5.2. Petrol5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis by country5.3. Diesel5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis by country5.4. Others5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 6: USED CARS MARKET , BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL6.1. Overview6.2. Franchised dealer6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis by country6.3. Independent dealer6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis by country6.4. Others(Private Sales, offline, online)6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 7: USED CARS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Key Executives8.1.3. Company Snapshot8.1.4. Operating business segments8.1.5. Product portfolio8.1.6. Business performance8.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments8.2. AutoNation, Inc.8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Key Executives8.2.3. Company snapshot8.2.4. Operating business segments8.2.5. Product portfolio8.2.6. Business performance8.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments8.3. Big Boy Toyz Ltd.8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Key Executives8.3.3. Company snapshot8.3.4. Product portfolio8.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.4. CarMax Business Services, LLC8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Key Executives8.4.3. Company snapshot8.4.4. Operating business segments8.4.5. Product portfolio8.4.6. Business performance8.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments8.5. Cars24 Services Private Limited8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Key Executives8.5.3. Company snapshot8.5.4. Product portfolio8.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.6. Group1 Automotive Inc.8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Key Executives8.6.3. Company snapshot8.6.4. Operating business segments8.6.5. Product portfolio8.6.6. Business performance8.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments8.7. Hendrick Automotive Group8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Key Executives8.7.3. Company snapshot8.7.4. Product portfolio8.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.8. Lithia Motors, Inc.8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Key Executives8.8.3. Company snapshot8.8.4. Operating business segments8.8.5. Product portfolio8.8.6. Business performance8.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments8.9. Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Key Executives8.9.3. Company snapshot8.9.4. Product portfolio8.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. TrueCar, Inc.8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Key Executives8.10.3. Company snapshot8.10.4. Product portfolio8.10.5. Business performance8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jaqcjt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-used-cars-market-2020-to-2027---by-vehicle-type-fuel-type-and-distribution-channel-301312667.html

SOURCE Research and Markets