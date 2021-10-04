Global Urban Mobility Management And Data Intelligence Solutions Market Report 2021: Advanced Technology And Intelligent Solutions Vital For Smart Mobility Of The Future

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Urban Mobility Management and Data Intelligence Solutions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Urban Mobility Management and Data Intelligence Solutions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this study, the research analyzes the different traffic management solutions (trip, vehicle, movement, congestion, distance analysis) that use location-based intelligence and road analytics solutions (event reporting, tolling, tunnel, hazard warning, rules, pricing) available in the market.

The study also includes an overview of several shared mobility data intelligence companies - Fluctuo, Vianova, Populus, and Ride Report - as alternative modes of mobility are becoming popular in cities.

Transportation industry participants face significant challenges as expanding populations and urban density cause congestion, high carbon emissions rates, and parking deficits. One way city planners seek to remedy these unfortunate effects is by optimizing their mobility networks.

The need to effectively manage the various mobility modes became more evident following the COVID-19 pandemic as people leaned toward using personal vehicles. This is where urban mobility management and data intelligence solutions enter the picture. Digital urban mobility management solutions are core to cities' transformation in becoming more proactive, more livable, and smarter.

Several companies support cities and mobility operators with various urban mobility management solutions, from providing mobility intelligence to cities to make more informed decisions to implementing comprehensive intelligent traffic management systems that provide data and analysis. Some offer a broad range of solutions, such as parking/charging management and mobility as a service, that ultimately tie in with overall city mobility management.

Future mobility management is required to balance traditional mobility modes with new ones to ensure optimal usage of all modes and avoid crowding on any single mode. Smart mobility operating systems, such as the ones by Didi, Huawei, Alabama, and Alstom, are not included in this research.

The research also covers several key solution providers in the transportation industry, mainly HERE Technologies, TomTom, INRIX, Siemens, Cellint, Kapsch, and SWARCO. The study compares these companies based on five parameters: the reach of their solutions, list of solutions focused on the shared mobility market, product portfolio, data monetization potential, and expansiveness of their stakeholder partner ecosystem.

The pandemic has brought forth a new set of opportunities for cities and travel planners, making it evident that passengers are the lifeblood of all transportation systems. The transportation industry has always been slow to act on customer needs, but the pandemic might have accelerated its digital transformation.

Consumer preferences and behaviors in mobility are expected to change. As businesses move toward flexible modes of working, traditional transportation networks have become inefficient and insufficient. Mobility data and technology providers can help cities in transforming their transportation systems.

As mobility management continues to evolve, traffic management-as-a-service solutions that integrate multiple ecosystems on a single platform to collect and manage data are anticipated to grow as well. Cities now have an unprecedented opportunity to look beyond responding to the here and now and reimagine the future of transportation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Urban Mobility Management and Data Intelligence Solutions Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Reasons for Mobility Challenges in Cities

Factors Accelerating the Uptake of Urban Mobility Management Systems

COVID-19 Pandemic Opens Up Opportunities

Urban Mobility Management and Data Intelligence Solutions - Evolution

Urban Mobility Management and Data Intelligence Solutions - Opportunities

Urban Mobility Management and Data Intelligence Solutions - Technology Layers

Future of Urban Mobility Management and Data Intelligence Solutions - A Converging Ecosystem

Mapping of Key Providers' Solutions

Benchmarking Key Solution Providers

Growth Drivers for Urban Mobility Management and Data Intelligence Solutions

Growth Restraints for Urban Mobility Management and Data Intelligence Solutions

Urban Mobility Management will be an Integral Part of the Mobility Operating System

Urban Mobility Management and Data Intelligence Solutions - The Way Forward

3. Company Profile - INRIX

INRIX - Company Overview

INRIX - IQ Suite

INRIX - IQ Signal Analytics

INRIX - IQ Road Rules

INRIX - IQ AI Traffic

INRIX - Performance Assessment

INRIX - SWOT Analysis

INRIX - Key Takeaways

4. Company Profile - HERE Technologies

HERE - Company Overview

HERE - Real-Time Traffic Solution Overview

HERE Transit - Overview

HERE Marketplace

HERE Workspace

HERE - Performance Assessment

here - SWOT Analysis

HERE - Key Takeaways

5. Company Profile - TomTom

TomTom - Company Overview

TomTom - Road Analytics Platform

TomTom - Real-Time Traffic

TomTom - Speed Profiles and Hazard Warnings

TomTom - Performance Assessment

TomTom - SWOT Analysis

TomTom - Key Takeaways

6. Company Profile - Siemens

Siemens - Company Overview

Siemens - Traffic Prediction Systems

Siemens - Smart Intersection

Siemens - Intermodal Solutions

Siemens - Intelligent Traffic Management System

Siemens - Traffic Control Centers

Siemens - Performance Assessment

Siemens - SWOT Analysis

Siemens - Key Takeaways

7. Company Profile - Cellint

Cellint - Company Overview

Cellint - TrafficSense, CitySense, and NetEyes

Cellint - Performance Assessment

Cellint - SWOT Analysis

Cellint - Key Takeaways

8. Company Profile - Kapsch

Kapsch - Company Overview

Kapsch - Traffic Management

Kapsch - Traffic Demand Management

Kapsch - Tolling Solutions

Kapsch - Performance Assessment

Kapsch - SWOT Analysis

Kapsch - Key Takeaways

9. Company Profile - SWARCO

SWARCO - Company Overview

SWARCO - Traffic Management Centers

SWARCO - Traffic Control and Monitoring

SWARCO - MyCity 1.0

SWARCO - Other Solutions

SWARCO - Performance Assessment

Swarco - SWOT Analysis

SWARCO - Key Takeaways

10. Mobility Data Intelligence for Shared Mobility

Mobility Data Intelligence for Shared Mobility - Outlook

Company Profile - Fluctuo

11. Fluctuo - Company Overview

Fluctuo - Transition to a Transaction-based Platform

Fluctuo - Key Takeaways

12. Company Profile - Vianova

Vianova - Company Overview

Vianova - Mobility Use Cases/Applications

Vianova - Key Takeaways

13. Company Profile - Ride Report

Ride Report - Company Overview

Ride Report - Key Role in the Shared Micromobility Ecosystem

Ride Report - Key Takeaways

14. Company Profile - Populus

Populus - Company Overview

Populus - Key Role in the MaaS Ecosystem

Populus - Key Takeaways

15. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Extensive Collaborations to Develop Capabilities for Future Urban Mobility Management

Growth Opportunity 2 - Advanced Technology and Intelligent Solutions Vital for Smart Mobility of the Future

Growth Opportunity 3 - Urban Mobility Management Systems are Crucial Input for Future Mobility Operating Systems

16. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50mxu6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-urban-mobility-management-and-data-intelligence-solutions-market-report-2021-advanced-technology-and-intelligent-solutions-vital-for-smart-mobility-of-the-future-301391992.html

SOURCE Research and Markets