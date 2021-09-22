Global Underwater Camera Market (2021 To 2030) - By Type, Distribution Channel, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Underwater Camera Market By Type, Distribution Channel and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global underwater camera market was valued at $5.65 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $18.81 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.90% from 2021 to 2030. Compact underwater cameras are some of the best cameras for shooting underwater, as they are often easy to learn, easy to dive and travel with, and less expensive than their SLR counterparts while still yielding outstanding image results and fast shooting speeds. Underwater photographers use macro lenses or wide-angle lenses to allow close focus and get a short distance between them and the subject to avoid loss of clarity to scattering.One of the major uses of underwater cameras is the production of marine documentaries. In addition, mirrorless cameras have created a lot of buzz in the diving community as they seem to offer two very distinct advantages such as they bridge the price gap between digicams and DSLRs in a very attractive manner by offering a very cost-effective way to increase photographic capability underwater and they are small & light, which really helps to address the travel problem.The global underwater camera market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors, such as rising trend towards underwater photography, growing use of underwater cameras in media & entertainment, and emergence of camera rental services, drive the growth of the underwater camera market. Underwater cameras are automated and can be easily lowered from the water surface to capture images and videos. The travel & tourism sector, craze of individuals to click underwater, traveling, pictures and blogs, and underwater photoshoots are in trend now-a-days.In addition, there is growing trend of scuba diving and photography of biodiversity using underwater photographs as records. Such growing trend toward photography boosts the growth of the underwater camera market. However, high cost of the product restraints the global underwater camera market. In addition, the growing popularity of smart action underwater camera is expected to create opportunities for the underwater camera industry.The global underwater camera market is segmented into type, distribution channel, application, and region. By type, the market is divided into digital single lens reflex (DSLR), mirrorless, and compact. By distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. Depending on application, it is separated into personal use and commercial (education & research institutes, media & entertainment, underwater sports, commercial photography, and underwater research).Region-wise, the underwater camera market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe ( Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is dominating the underwater camera market, due to rising trend towards underwater photography, and growing use of underwater cameras in commercial sector is expected to offers growth opportunities for underwater camera market. Asia-Pacific is projected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, Europe holds a subsequent position and is expected to increase its growth rate by the end of the forecast period.The key players operating in the global underwater camera market include Canon Inc. ( Japan), GoPro Inc. (U.S.), Nikon Corporation ( Japan), OM Digital Solutions Corporation ( Japan), Panasonic Corporation ( Japan), Sony Corporation( Japan), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation ( Japan), Ricoh Company Ltd. ( Japan), Scale Aquaculture AS ( Norway), and Shenzhen Zhiyong Industrial Co., Ltd ( China). These players have adopted various revenue and business growth strategies to enhance and develop their product portfolio, strengthen their market share, and help them increase their market penetration.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key forces shaping the underwater camera3.3. Patent analysis3.3.1. By region, 2012-20203.3.2. By applicant, 2012-20203.4. Covid-19 impact analysis3.4.1. COVID-19 outbreak3.4.2. Impact on market size3.4.3. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Rising trend towards underwater photography3.5.1.2. Growing use of underwater cameras in media and entertainment3.5.1.3. Emergence of camera rental services3.5.2. Restraint3.5.2.1. High cost of the product3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. The growing popularity of smart action underwater camera CHAPTER 4: UNDERWATER CAMERA MARKET, BY TYPE4.1. Overview4.2. Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR)4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Mirrorless4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Compact4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: UNDERWATER CAMERA MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL5.1. Overview5.2. Online5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Offline5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: UNDERWATER CAMERA MARKET, BY APPLICATION6.1. Overview6.2. Personal Use6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Commercial6.3.1. Education & Research Institutes6.3.2. Media & Entertainment6.3.3. Underwater Sports6.3.4. Commercial Photography6.3.5. Underwater Research6.3.6. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.7. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.8. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: UNDERWATER CAMERA MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE8.1. Introduction8.1.1. Market player positioning, 20208.2. Top winning strategies8.3. Product mapping of top 10 player8.4. Competitive dashboard8.5. Competitive heatmap CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. Canon Inc.9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key executives9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Operating business segments9.1.5. Product portfolio9.1.6. R&D expenditure9.1.7. Business performance9.2. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key executives9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Operating business segments9.2.5. Product portfolio9.2.6. R&D expenditure9.2.7. Business performance9.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.3. GoPro, Inc.9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key executives9.3.3. Company snapshot9.3.4. Product portfolio9.3.5. R&D expenditure9.3.6. Business performance9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. Nikon Corporation9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Key executives9.4.3. Company snapshot9.4.4. Operating business segments9.4.5. Product portfolio9.4.6. R&D expenditure9.4.7. Business performance9.5. OM Digital Solutions Corporation9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Product portfolio9.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. Panasonic Corporation9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key executives9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Operating business segments9.6.5. Product portfolio9.6.6. R&D expenditure9.6.7. Business performance9.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.7. Ricoh Company Ltd.9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key executives9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Operating business segments9.7.5. Product portfolio9.7.6. R&D expenditure9.7.7. Business performance9.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.8. Scale Aquaculture AS9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key executives9.8.3. Company snapshot9.8.4. Product portfolio9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.9. Shenzhen Zhiyong Industrial Co., Ltd.9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Company snapshot9.9.3. Product portfolio9.10. Sony Corporation9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Key executives9.10.3. Company snapshot9.10.4. Operating business segments9.10.5. Product portfolio9.10.6. R&D expenditure9.10.7. Business performance9.10.8. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wy2h95

