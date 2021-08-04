Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market To Reach $2.4 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Underwater Acoustic Communication - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026Underwater acoustic communication is a technique of sending and receiving messages below water. Carrying out communication underwater is a difficult task because of various factors such as strong signal attenuation manly over long ranges, multi-path propagation, small available bandwidth, and time variations of the channel. Acoustic communication systems are intrinsically reliable, extremely sensitive, inherently rugged, and are competitively priced, which make them highly desired in a gamut of underwater applications. Further, these devices in their advanced versions can be passively and wirelessly interrogated without the need for sensor power source, to extend compatibility in new as well as next generation underwater applications. Representing a vital technology, underwater acoustic communication is extensively employed for transmitting and receiving signals under water. While there are several commissioning methods for underwater acoustic communication, hydrophones are the most popular approach. Underwater communication involves various challenges like channel time variations, minimal present bandwidth, multi-path propagation and long-range signal attenuation, which can be mitigated using acoustic communication.

Unlike terrestrial communication, underwater acoustic communication is characterized with low data transfer rates and the use of acoustic waves, rather than electromagnetic waves. The concept relies on sound waves as they easily travel underwater to ensure enhanced communication. Underwater acoustic communication uses under water propagation of mechanical and sound wave interactions for creating sound with water. Generally, the water is from a tank, ocean or lake. In addition, the frequency range for underwater acoustics communication is from 10Hz to 1MHz.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Underwater Acoustic Communication estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period. Sensor Interface, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.4% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Acoustic Modem segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 45.3% share of the global Underwater Acoustic Communication market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $458 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $380 Million by 2026The Underwater Acoustic Communication market in the U.S. is estimated at US$458 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.19% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$380 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 9.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$423.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Despite substantial decline in the short-term due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, long-term prospects remain highly optimistic for underwater acoustic communication systems market. Robust focus on gaining insights into ocean depths for monitoring and controlling of commercial activities including underwater equipment dedicated to mineral and oil mineral extraction along with commercial fisheries and underwater pipelines, would potentially enhance the demand for underwater acoustic communication systems in post COVID-19 period. Increasing adoption of unmanned and autonomous underwater vehicles (UUVs and AUVs) integrated with advanced acoustic sensors in monitoring and strategic applications related to surveillance and threat detection presents another major driver. UUVs and AUVs are mainly employed for natural undersea resource exploration projects and collection of vital data in missions associated with collaborative monitoring.

Long-term growth in the market would also be influenced by anticipated healthy demand for high-speed and reliable homeland security and defense communication. Growing relevance of acoustic communication in underwater exploration projects and in environmental protection applications also extends potential opportunities. Acoustic systems are poised to grow in popularity over traditional technologies for seabed mapping and data collection; as pre-warning system for underwater earthquakes and tsunamis; and to monitor underwater pollution and habitat. Robust demand is anticipated for high-capacity, reliable underwater acoustic networks to support R&D efforts intended to address issues related to transmission of data signals across shallow water regions. The market is expected to receive a notable boost from manufacturers' efforts to develop reliable communication solutions for underwater acoustic communication coupled with increasing focus on maritime research and availability of new solutions with sophisticated functions for enhanced communication within the underwater environment.

Continued advances in networking technologies and applications aid in sustaining the momentum in the underwater wireless communication ecosystem in the post COVID-19 period. Ongoing transition from wired to wireless communication holds significant potential for growth in the defense, oil & gas refineries and research sectors. In the recent years, wireless communication has gained considerable penetration in the underwater environment, with 50-70% of end-users adopting the technology. The share of wireless technologies is anticipated to be in the range of 85% to 90% by 2025. Underwater wireless communication plays an important role in reducing underwater risks, improves productivity and efficiency and lowers energy consumption. By offering reliable and accurate data, the technique assists industries in making strategic decisions associated with product portfolios.

By Application, Environmental Monitoring Segment to Reach $912.8 Million by 2026Global market for Environmental Monitoring (Application) segment is estimated at US$470.2 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$912.8 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 11.6% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Environmental Monitoring segment, accounting for 35.7% of the global sales in 2020. Asia-Pacific is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 13.6% over the analysis period, to reach US$111.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. More

