Global Ultrasonic Testing Market (2021 To 2026) - Growing Infrastructure Development In Emerging Economies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultrasonic Testing Market with COVID-19 Impact by Type (Time-of Flight Diffraction, Immersion Testing), Equipment (Flaw Detectors, Imaging System, and Bond Testers), Service, Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ultrasonic testing market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.0 Billion in 2021 to USD 4.2 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Stringent government regulations regarding public safety & product quality and continuous advances in electronics, automation, and robotics are a few major factors driving the ultrasonic testing market growth. The high adoption of IoT devices and the rising need to assess the health of aging assets are the other factors that propel the development of the ultrasonic testing market.

Based on type, the market for the phased array type to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period.

The phased array testing type is expected to multiply during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. This type is used to measure or identify the subsurface cracks & seams, flaws, crack depth, coating thickness, and permeability. Phased array type reduces the use of multiple elements to steer, focus, and scan beams with a single transducer assembly. It optimizes defect detection and minimizes inspection time. It is used widely in power generation, construction and manufacturing verticals and service environments that inspect safety or quality-related issues. The phased array type is used to check surface-breaking cracks on metals and inspect discontinuities in metal tubes.

Training services to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Training services are likely to continue to gain the second-largest market share in the coming years since training NDT technicians to keep them updated with new technological trends and make them aware of the customers' changing demands is equally essential. The market for training services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC to be the fastest-growing market for ultrasonic testing activities

The Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region in the ultrasonic testing market due to the rapid infrastructural development and automation adoption in manufacturing industries in countries such as India and China. The Make in India campaign promotion by the government and the development in the Smart Cities project provide lucrative opportunities for the players in the ultrasonic testing market in India. The market in India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Lucrative Opportunities in Ultrasonic Testing Market4.2 Ultrasonic Testing Market, by Service4.3 Ultrasonic Testing Market, by Equipment and Region4.4 Ultrasonic Testing Market, by Type4.5 Ultrasonic Testing Market, by Region4.6 Market Growth Rate of Major Countries, 2021-2026

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Development of Portable Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing Equipment5.2.1.2 Need for Reliable Non-Destructive Testing Technique for Fiberglass and Carbon Fiber Composites in Manufacturing5.2.1.3 Growth in Ultrasonic Testing Market Services5.2.1.4 Government Mandates Regarding Employee Safety and Stringent Quality Control Requirements5.2.1.5 Maintenance Needs of Aging Infrastructure5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Limitations of Manual Ultrasonic Testing in Detecting Early Stages of Damage5.2.2.2 High Cost of Automated Ultrasonic Testing Equipment5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Infrastructure Development in Emerging Economies5.2.3.2 Opportunities in Power Generation Sector5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Decreasing Oil and Gas Prices5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Technicians5.3 Average Selling Price Analysis5.4 Leading Associations, Regulations, and Standards5.4.1 The American Society for Non-Destructive Testing5.4.2 The British Institute of Non-Destructive Testing5.4.3 Astm International5.5 Tariffs5.5.1 Negative Impact of Tariffs on Ultrasonic Testing Market5.5.2 Positive Impact of Tariffs on Ultrasonic Testing Market5.6 Case Studies5.6.1 Evaluation of Cracks in Petroleum Pipeline5.6.2 Image Data Processing in Automated Ultrasonic Testing5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.7.1 Threat of New Entrants5.7.2 Threat of Substitutes5.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.2.1 Core Industry Segments6.2.1.1 Raw Material Providers6.2.1.2 Component Manufacturers6.2.1.3 Assemblers6.2.1.4 Sales and Distribution and Equipment Services6.2.1.5 End-Use Applications6.3 Key Industry Trends in Ultrasonic Testing Market6.4 Patent Analysis6.5 Ecosystem/Market Map6.6 Trade Analysis6.6.1 Import Scenario6.6.2 Exports Scenario6.7 Technology Analysis6.7.1 Key Technologies6.7.1.1 Electromagnetic Acoustic Transducer (Emat) Technique6.7.1.2 Long-Range Ultrasonic Technique (LRUT)6.7.2 Complementary Technologies6.7.2.1 Dynamic Thermography6.7.2.2 Air-Coupled Ultrasound6.7.3 Adjacent Technologies6.7.3.1 Positive Metal Identification Technique6.7.3.2 Dynamic Interferometry

7 Ultrasonic Testing Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Phased Array7.2.1 Faster Adoption Rate due to Higher Accuracy and Minimal Time Consumption in Inspection and Defect Detection7.3 Time-Of-Flight Diffraction7.3.1 High Precision with Minimal Failure Risk is Driving TOFD Segment7.4 Immersion Testing7.4.1 Capability of Detecting Small Defects is Driving Adoption of Immersion Testing in Industrial and Manufacturing Sectors7.5 Guided Wave Testing7.5.1 High Adoption Rate due to Long Range Inspection and Monitoring Capabilities7.6 Acoustography7.6.1 Ultrasonic Area Inspection Technique is Adopted for Single-Side Inspection for Imaging Process7.7 Others

8 Ultrasonic Testing Market, by Equipment8.1 Introduction8.2 Flaw Detectors8.2.1 Unique Identification Capabilities of Discontinuities Has Increased Adoption Rate of Flaw Detectors in Diverse Verticals8.3 Thickness Gauges8.3.1 Measurement Precision Drives Adoption of Thickness Gauges in Oil & Gas and Power Generation Verticals8.4 Transducers and Probes8.4.1 Critical Inspection Capabilities are Driving Adoption of Transducers and Probes8.5 Industrial Scanners8.5.1 Low Cost and Improved Quality and Precision in Scanning Results Has Increased Adoption of Industrial Scanners8.6 Tube Inspection Systems8.6.1 Large-Scale Adoption in Power Generation Vertical due to High-Precision Detection of Damages Such as Corrosion and Cracks8.7 Bond Testers8.7.1 Bond Testers are Being Highly Adopted in Oil & Gas and Aerospace Verticals8.8 Imaging Systems8.8.1 Increasing Adoption Rate due to Quality Control and Precise Flaw Detection Capabilities8.9 Others

9 Ultrasonic Testing Market, by Service9.1 Introduction9.2 Inspection Services9.2.1 High Adoption Rate due to Better Accuracy and Efficiency, Faster Inspection, and Low Cost9.3 Equipment Rental Services9.3.1 Low Cost and Appropriate Availability as Per Need are Driving Demand for Equipment Rental Services9.4 Calibration Services9.4.1 Increasing Adoption due to Accuracy in Measurement by Reducing Uncertainties in Testing Equipment9.5 Training Services9.5.1 Growing Demand for Ultrasonic Testing Equipment and Services is Driving Need for Training Services in APAC and North American Regions

10 Ultrasonic Testing Market, by Vertical10.1 Introduction10.2 Manufacturing10.2.1 Increase in Adoption Rate due to Need for Monitoring, Inspection, and Quality Control of Materials10.3 Oil & Gas10.3.1 Need for Precision, Reliability, Safety, and Improved Utilization of Materials Led to High Adoption Rate in Oil & Gas Vertical10.3.2 Refining10.3.3 Subsea Pipelines10.3.4 Storage Tanks10.4 Aerospace10.4.1 Need for High Precision, Increased Safety, and Quality Assurance Augment Adoption of Ultrasonic Testing Equipment in Aerospace Vertical10.4.2 Aircraft Engine Part Production to be Key Application Area of Ultrasonic Testing10.4.3 Airplane Maintenance Applications10.5 Government Infrastructure10.5.1 Rising Demand for Infrastructure Development Has Led to Increase in Adoption of Ultrasonic Testing Equipment and Services10.5.2 Military & Defense10.5.3 Railways Industry10.5.4 Bridges and Tunnels10.6 Automotive10.6.1 Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Detect Flaws and Corrosion in Large Automotive Components10.7 Power Generation10.7.1 Rising Demand for Energy Has Led to Increased Use of Ultrasonic Testing Equipment and Services in Power Plants10.7.2 Nuclear Power Drives Growth of Ultrasonic Testing in Power Generation10.7.3 Renewable Energy10.7.4 Fossil Fuel Energy10.8 Marine10.8.1 Ultrasonic Inspection Services are Used in Marine Sector to Ensure Integrity of Ships and Their Components10.9 Others10.9.1 Healthcare10.9.2 Plastics and Polymers

11 Geographic Analysis11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Rest of the World

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Evaluation Framework12.2.1 Product Portfolio12.2.2 Regional Focus12.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint12.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Play12.3 Market Share Analysis, 202012.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 4 Players in Ultrasonic Testing Market12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant12.5.1 Star12.5.2 Emerging Leader12.5.3 Pervasive12.5.4 Participant12.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix12.6.1 Progressive Companies12.6.2 Responsive Companies12.6.3 Dynamic Companies12.6.4 Starting Blocks12.7 Company Footprint12.8 Competitive Situation & Trends12.8.1 Product Launches & Developments12.8.2 Deals12.8.3 Others

13 Company Profiles13.1 Key Players13.1.1 Mistras Group13.1.2 Olympus Corporation13.1.3 Baker Hughes (A Subsidiary of GE Company)13.1.4 Intertek13.1.5 Sonatest Ltd13.1.6 Amerapex Corporation13.1.7 Sonotron Ndt13.1.8 Tecscan Systems Inc13.1.9 Ashtead Technology 13.1.10 NDT Systems Inc 13.1.11 Eddyfi 13.1.12 Applied Technical Services Inc13.2 Other Key Players13.2.1 Ndt Global GmbH Ltd & Co.Kg13.2.2 Td Williamson Inc13.2.3 Labquip Ndt Limited13.2.4 Ipromar Pte Limited13.2.5 Fprimec Solutions Inc13.2.6 Cygnus Instruments Ltd13.2.7 Acuren Inspection Inc13.2.8 Dekra13.2.9 Element Materials Technology 13.2.10 Fischer Technology Inc 13.2.11 Lynx Inspection 13.2.12 Carestream 13.2.13 Zetec Inc

14 Appendix14.1 Insights of Industry Experts14.2 Discussion Guide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w3oaij

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ultrasonic-testing-market-2021-to-2026---growing-infrastructure-development-in-emerging-economies-presents-opportunities-301275982.html

SOURCE Research and Markets