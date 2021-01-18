Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Report 2020-2027: Focus On Medical Grade & Prosthetics, Filtration, Batteries, Fibers, Additives, Membranes

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Medical Grade & Prosthetics, Fibers), by Application (Additives, Filtration), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.91 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand from medical & prosthetics applications is expected to significantly drive the market growth during the forecast period. UHMWPE has been witnessing increasing acceptance as prosthetics in the medical industry.

This rising acceptance can be attributed to its favorable physical and chemical properties, such as higher flexibility as compared to metals and superior strength. Technological advancements have resulted in prosthetics having a longer operational life and being more comfortable for the users. Over the recent years, market participants have taken active steps to process UHMWPE and improve its properties. The product is majorly used for hip, knee, and spine implants.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to progress at the fastest CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period. China led the APAC regional market in 2019 owing to high product demand in applications including medical grade & prosthetics, filtration, batteries, fibers, additives, membranes, and others. Increasing efforts by the government to improve public access to healthcare services and rising incidences of chronic diseases will further drive the product demand in medical-grade & prosthetics applications in the country.

In addition, increasing government expenditure to improve infrastructure and accessibility in rural and urban areas is expected to fuel the demand for medical devices. The aforementioned factors are projected to augment the demand for UHMWPE in the country over the forecast period. However, the recent outbreak of Covid-19 in countries has impacted the product demand in fibers, batteries, additives, and several other applications owing to the halt in manufacturing activities, restriction in supply & transport, and declining demand from end-use consumers.

The fiber application segment is anticipated to progress at a substantial growth rate over the forecast period. The product is used in the form of fibers for various applications, which include cut resistance gloves, ropes & fishing nets, protective armor, sports & leisure goods, and sling & braids. A surge in demand for high tenacity multifilament polyethylene yarns is expected to benefit the overall demand over the forecast period.

In addition, increasing adoption of medical-grade UHMWPE fiber in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and trauma applications, such as implantable cardiac defibrillators, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) devices, vascular closure devices, central venous catheters, cranial plates, scaffolds, and others, is anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.

UHMWPE Market Report Highlights

The global UHMWPE market was value at USD 1.76 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2020 to 2027.

in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2020 to 2027. In terms of revenue, medical-grade & prosthetic product type accounted for the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Fibers application segment accounted for over 25% of the overall revenue in 2019. Rising demand from ropes & fishing nets, protective armor, sports & leisure goods applications owing to its superior properties, such as excellent strength to weight ratio, UV stability, low specific gravity, and high abrasion resistance, is propelling the segment growth.

In 2019, North America accounted for the maximum revenue share of more than 41%. Increasing healthcare spending and growing geriatric population in the region are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope1.1 Research Methodology1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions1.3 Information Procurement1.4 Information Analysis1.5 Market Formulation and Data Visualization1.6 Data Validation and Publishing Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Segment Outlook Chapter 3 Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Market Variables, Trends, and Scope3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope3.2 Market Lineage Outlook3.2.1 Global Polymer Market3.2.2 Global Ultra High Weight Molecular Polyethylene (Uhwmpe) Market3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis3.4.1 Raw Materials Trends3.4.2 Threat From Other Demand Sources and Identification Of Novel Raw Materials3.5 Sales/Distribution Channel Analysis3.5.1 Existing Sales/Distribution Channel3.6 Technology Overview3.7 Regulatory Framework3.7.1 Eu Directive 91/689/Eec3.7.2 The Food and Drug Administration3.7.3 The Control Of Substance Hazardous To Health (Coshh)3.7.4 Regulations 2002 and 20053.8 Market Variables Analysis3.8.1 Market Driver Analysis3.8.1.1 Superior Physical Properties3.8.1.2 Rising Utilization In Medical Industry3.8.1.3 Use Of Uhmwpe For Fragile Bone and Also Among Patients & Surgeons3.8.1.4 Increasing Demand In Defense Application3.8.2 Market Restraint Analysis3.8.2.1 Higher Price Over Other Polymers3.9 Market Opportunity Assessment3.9.1 Identification Of New Market Avenues3.9.2 Identification Of Substitutes and Challenges3.9.2.1 Substitutes3.9.2.2 Challenges3.10 Business Environment Analysis Tools3.10.1 Uhmwpe Market: Pestel Analysis3.10.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis3.11 Market Entry Strategies Chapter 4 Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Market: Product Estimates & Analysis4.1 Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Market: Product Movement Analysis4.2 Medical Grade & Prosthetics4.3 Fibers4.4 Sheets4.5 Rods4.6 Others Chapter 5 Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Market: Application Estimates & Analysis5.1 Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Market: Application Movement Analysis5.2 Medical Grade & Prosthetics5.3 Filtration5.4 Batteries5.5 Fibers5.6 Additives5.7 Membranes5.8 Others Chapter 6 Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027 Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Competitive Environment7.1.1 Market Leaders & Innovators7.2 Participant Categorization7.3 Strategic Initiatives & Outcome Analysis7.3.1 List Of Key Strategies, By Company7.4 List Of Key Companies, By Region7.5 List Of Key Companies, By Product7.6 Vendor Landscape Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Celanese Corporation

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Group

China Petrochemical Corporation

Lianle Chemical Corporation

Crown Plastics, Inc.

Braskem

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Dotmar Engineering Plastics

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Garland Manufacturing Company

Tse Industries, Inc.

