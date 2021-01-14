Global Ulcerative Colitis Drug Forecast And Market Analysis Report, 2019-2029 - The R&D Within This Space Consists Of 10 Late-stage Pipeline Drugs With Five Oral Formulations

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ulcerative Colitis - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current UC market is overcrowded with cheap generic drugs for mild to moderate disease, expensive biologics such as anti-tumor necrosis factors (TNFs) and anti-integrins, and biosimilars for severe disease that are used as short- or long-term alternatives to surgical options. The R&D within this space consists of 10 late-stage pipeline drugs with five oral formulations, more convenient dosing frequencies, novel mechanisms of action (MOAs), and improved safety profiles and drug availability. However, the pipeline products will be challenged by the increasing emergence of biosimilars, since the major brands will experience patent cliffs throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, all but one drug are being developed for moderate to severe UC, which will result in a crowded market. This model covers the market forecast for the marketed and late-stage pipeline UC therapeutics. The model segments patients by severity, with mild-moderate, moderate-severe, and severe/fulminant segments. The base year of this model is 2019, and the forecast period is 2020-2029. Key Questions Answered

Which unmet needs are limiting the treatment of ulcerative colitis in the 8MM?

What strategies can the pharmaceutical industry employ to increase treatment rates for ulcerative colitis? How should these strategies differ across different geographical markets?

What effect will the launch of biosimilars and generics have on the sales of branded agents?

What are the main R&D trends in the ulcerative colitis market and which companies are leading the way? Are there major differences in the mechanisms of action used by therapies in late-stage versus early-stage clinical development?

Key Highlights

The greatest drivers of growth in the global UC market include the launch of 10 new pipeline therapies during the forecast period and an increasing diagnosed prevalence in many 8MM countries.

The main barriers to growth in the UC market include the crowded and competitive market as well as patent expiration of key biologic brands with subsequent biosimilar launch.

Novel drug classes in the UC pipeline include IL-23 inhibitors and S1P receptor modulators. In addition, Takeda will launch a subcutaneous version of their product, Entyvio, and two additional JAK inhibitors are expected to make their appearance on the market.

The most important unmet needs in the UC market are for safer and more effective therapies, an improvement in management of fulminant patients, biomarkers to predict responsiveness to therapy, and standardization of patient-reported outcomes.

Scope

Overview of UC including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Topline UC market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting UC therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global UC therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global UC therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global UC market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track drug sales in the global UC therapeutics market from 2019-2029.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Tables & Figures 2 Ulcerative Colitis: Executive Summary2.1 Large Growth is Expected for UC Market from 2019-20292.2 Competition and Biosimilar Threat Defines UC Market2.3 Pipeline Products Partially Address Unmet Needs2.4 Opportunities for Managing Severe/Fulminant Patients Remain2.5 Subcutaneous Biologics and Oral Therapies to Drive Growth in UC Market2.6 What Do Physicians and Payers Think? 3 Introduction3.1 Catalyst3.2 Related Reports3.3 Upcoming Related Reports 4 Disease Overview4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology4.2 Classification or Staging Systems4.3 Symptoms4.4 Quality of Life 5 Epidemiology5.1 Disease Background5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities5.3 Global and Historical Trends5.4 Forecast Methodology5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for UC (2019-2029)5.6 Discussion 6 Disease Management6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview6.2 Treatment Overview6.3 Treatment Guidelines and Leading Prescribed Drugs6.4 US6.5 5EU6.6 Japan6.7 Canada 7 Competitive Assessment7.1 Overview7.2 KOL and Payer Opinion on the Impact of COVID-19 8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment8.1 Overview8.2 Lack of Safe and Efficacious Treatment Alternatives8.3 Improved Medical Management for Severe/Fulminant Patients8.4 Biomarkers to Predict Responsiveness to Therapy and Prognosis8.5 Standardization of Patient-Reported Outcomes 9 Pipeline Assessment9.1 Overview9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development 10. Current and Future Players10.1 Overview10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy10.3 Johnson & Johnson10.4 AbbVie10.5 Takeda10.6 Pfizer10.7 Eli Lilly10.8 EA Pharma10.9 Galapagos10.10 Bristol-Myers Squibb10.11 Arena Pharmaceuticals 11. Market Outlook11.1 Global Markets11.2 US11.3 5EU11.4 Japan11.5 CanadaFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1q6b29

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ulcerative-colitis-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-report-2019-2029---the-rd-within-this-space-consists-of-10-late-stage-pipeline-drugs-with-five-oral-formulations-301208556.html

SOURCE Research and Markets