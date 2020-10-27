Global UHT Milk Market Outlook To 2027: Rise In The Number Of Product Innovations Such As The Addition Of Organic And Flavoured Content

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UHT Milk - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global UHT Milk Market accounted for $109,037.43 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $273,853.61 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.Rise in the number of product innovations such as the addition of organic and flavoured content, growing consumer preference and rise in the living standards among the working and high-class population are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, loss of nutritional value during the production process and high price are hampering the growth of the market.UHT milk is fresh milk that is processed in a very high temperature, pasteurized in very less time, and then packaged in pre-sterilized containers without addition of any preservatives. The ultra-high temperature processing kills the spores and germs present in the milk but preserve the essential vitamins and nutrients.Based on the product, the skimmed UHT milk segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the low-fat content in these products, variety of flavours and texture benefits and high density of protein and calcium content. By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to high consumption of dairy products in these countries, presence of emerging economies such as China and India and increasing demand for dairy products with pasteurization effect. What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Application Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global UHT Milk Market, By Type5.1 Introduction5.2 Unflavoured5.3 Flavoured 6 Global UHT Milk Market, By Milk Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Skimmed UHT Milk6.3 Semi-skimmed UHT Milk6.4 Low-Fat UHT Milk6.5 Full Cream UHT Milk 7 Global UHT Milk Market, By Distribution Channel7.1 Introduction7.2 Retail Sales7.2.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets7.2.2 Small Retail Stores/Traditional Grocery Stores7.2.3 Independent Retailers7.2.4 Online Retail7.3 Direct/Institutional Sales7.4 Other Distribution Channels7.4.1 Convenience Stores7.4.2 Specialty Stores7.4.3 Kiosks 8 Global UHT Milk Market, By Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Food Processing Industry8.3 Direct Drinking 9 Global UHT Milk Market, By Geography 10 Key Developments10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers10.3 New Product Launches10.4 Expansions10.5 Other Key Strategies 11 Company Profiling11.1 Ardagh Group11.2 Sonoco Products Company11.3 Saint-Gobain11.4 Nestle SA11.5 Mondi plc11.6 Albea Group11.7 Lactalis Group11.8 Koa Glass Co. Ltd.11.9 Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited11.10 First Milk11.11 Danone Group11.12 Bormioli Rocco Spa11.13 Amcor Ltd.11.14 Bemis Company, Inc.11.15 A2 Corporation Ltd.11.16 MeadWestvaco Corp.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rck7kq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-uht-milk-market-outlook-to-2027-rise-in-the-number-of-product-innovations-such-as-the-addition-of-organic-and-flavoured-content-301160670.html

SOURCE Research and Markets