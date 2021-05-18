Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Markets, 2021-2031: Focus Of The Unmanned Industry On BVLOS Operations & Increasing Deployment Of Drones For Commercial And Civil Applications

DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market - A Global and Regional Market Analysis: Focus on System Architecture, Use Cases, Enabling Technologies and Country-Wise UTM Concepts - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031"...

DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market - A Global and Regional Market Analysis: Focus on System Architecture, Use Cases, Enabling Technologies and Country-Wise UTM Concepts - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAS traffic management (UTM) system industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.13% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

North America and Europe and the two major regions in the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market, wherein these regions have carried out trials and demonstrations of UTM capabilities.

The demand for UTM services has been increasing in the past five years and this is due to the growing drone operations. There are several factors that are contributing to the significant growth of UAS traffic management (UTM) system market. Some of these factors include focus on BVLOS operations and potential opportunities for key stakeholders.

Scope of the Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market

The UAS traffic management (UTM) system market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as potential application areas and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Segmentation

While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the potential application areas for UAS Traffic Management. These potential application areas include precision agriculture, package delivery, critical infrastructure inspection, mapping, disaster management, law enforcement, and construction.

The UAS traffic management (UTM) system market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Information for each of these regions (by country) has been provided in the market study.

Key Companies in the Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Industry

The key market players in the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market include Unifly, Altitude Angel, Skyward.io, OneSky, DeDrone, DJI Innovation, Kitty Hawk, Precision Hawk, vHive, Airbus, Thales, Leonardo Company, SRC Inc., and AirMap, among others.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the enabling technologies within the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market?

What is the demand for commercial drones for various applications?

What are the driving and challenging factors for the growth of the UTM system market?

Which are the various trials and demonstrations that have been conducted from 2018 till date?

What are the various regulations in countries, such as the U.S., Canada , U.K., France , China , and India ?

, U.K., , , and ? How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period, 2021-2031?

What are the key developmental strategies that are implemented by the key players to sustain the competitive market?

What are the different UTM concepts in each country?

What is the competitive scenario and who are the stakeholders in the UTM value chain?

Which are the different companies involve in the UTM market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook1.1 Overview of UAS Traffic Management System (UTM)1.2 UAS Traffic Management (UTM) Evolution1.2.1 UAS Traffic Management System Architecture1.2.1.1 List of UTM Services1.2.1.2 Operational Scenarios of UTM1.2.1.3 UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Stakeholders1.2.1.3.1 Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs)1.2.1.3.2 UAS Service Suppliers (USS)1.2.1.3.3 Drone Operators1.2.1.3.4 Communication Service Providers1.2.1.3.5 Data Service Providers1.2.1.3.6 Law Enforcement1.2.1.3.7 Other Stakeholders1.2.2 Funding Scenario in UTM Space1.2.3 Regulatory Framework on UTM1.2.4 Ongoing and Upcoming UTM Systems1.2.5 Current and Emerging Technologies1.2.5.1 Geofencing1.2.5.2 Detect-and-Avoid (DAA)1.2.5.3 Blockchain1.2.5.4 LAANC for Airspace Data Sharing1.2.5.5 Remote Identification1.2.5.6 5G and LTE Communication Technologies1.2.5.7 Surveillance, Identification and Tracking1.2.5.8 Parachute Systems1.2.6 UTM: An Enabler for Urban Air Mobility1.2.6.1 Current Developments in UAM1.2.6.2 Use Cases of Urban Air Mobility1.2.6.3 Futuristic Scenario of UAM1.3 Market Dynamics1.3.1 Business Drivers1.3.1.1 Increasing Deployment of Drones for Commercial and Civil Applications1.3.1.2 Focus of the Unmanned Industry on BVLOS Operations1.3.2 Business Challenges1.3.2.1 UTM Separation Management Challenges1.3.2.2 Rising Concerns on Security, Safety, and Privacy1.3.3 Business Strategies1.3.3.1 New Launches and Development1.3.3.2 Market Developments1.3.3.2.1 Funding1.3.3.2.2 Trials and Demonstrations1.3.4 Corporate Strategies1.3.4.1 Contracts, Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations1.3.5 Business Opportunities1.3.5.1 Potential Growth Opportunities for Key Stakeholders1.3.5.2 Changing Regulatory Framework for Drone Operations

2 Market Overview2.1 Global UAS Traffic Management System Market, 2021-20312.1.1 Assumptions2.1.2 Market Overview

3 Potential Application Areas for UAS Traffic Management (UTM)3.1 Introduction3.1.1 Precision Agriculture3.1.2 Package Delivery3.1.3 Critical Infrastructure Inspection3.1.3.1 Rail Inspection3.1.3.2 Oil & Gas Pipeline Inspection3.1.3.3 Powerline Inspection3.1.3.4 Windmill Inspection3.1.4 Mapping3.1.5 Disaster Management3.1.6 Law Enforcement3.1.7 Construction

4 Regions4.1 North America4.1.1 Market4.1.1.1 Key Players in North America4.1.1.2 Business Drivers4.1.1.3 Business Challenges4.1.2 Overview of UAS Traffic Management in North America4.1.2.1 NASA's UTM System4.1.3 North America (by Country)4.1.3.1 U.S.4.1.3.1.1 Markets4.1.3.1.1.1 Key Players in the U.S.4.1.3.1.1.2 Business Drivers4.1.3.1.1.3 Business Challenges4.1.3.1.2 Regulatory Scenario4.1.3.1.2.1 14 CFR Part 107 Small Unmanned System Aircraft4.1.3.1.2.2 49 U.S. Code 44809 - Exception for Limited Recreational Operations of Unmanned Aircraft4.1.3.1.3 Trials and Demonstrations4.1.3.2 Canada4.1.3.2.1 Market4.1.3.2.1.1 Key Players in Canada4.1.3.2.1.2 Business Drivers4.1.3.2.1.3 Business Challenges4.1.3.2.1.4 Regulatory Scenario4.1.3.2.2 Trials and Demonstrations4.2 Europe4.3 Asia-Pacific4.4 Rest-of-the-World

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Airbus

AirMap

Altitude Angel

Dedrone

DJI Innovations

Kitty Hawk

Leonardo Company

OneSky

Precision Hawk

Skyward

SRC Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Unifly

vHive

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2cnlu9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-uas-traffic-management-utm-system-markets-2021-2031-focus-of-the-unmanned-industry-on-bvlos-operations--increasing-deployment-of-drones-for-commercial-and-civil-applications-301293612.html

SOURCE Research and Markets