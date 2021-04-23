Global Type 1 Diabetes Drug Market Analysis Report 2021-2029 - Veteran Players Use Various Strategies To Defend Insulin Franchises From Biosimilar Erosion

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Type 1 Diabetes - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The therapeutic market for T1D within the 8MM will grow from $4.9B in 2019 at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% to $24B by 2029.

In particular, the publisher expects the US market will contribute the most to the T1D market's growth, contributing $4.3B sales in 2019 (87.7% of the T1D market) and $20.3B in 2029 (84.7% of the T1D market).

The launch of the first disease-modifying therapeutics will be the main drivers of growth over the forecast period, with the first preventative therapeutic for T1D, Teplizumab, expected to launch in the US during the forecast period. Other major drivers for the T1D market include the increased T1D diagnosed prevalence, and the uptake of novel ultra-rapid-acting and ultra-long-acting insulin analogs.

Based on the epidemiological analysis by the publisher, the diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D in the 8MM will grow by 17.79% over the next decade, from 3,329,294 prevalent cases in 2019 to 3,921,695 prevalent cases in 2029, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.78% per year in the eight major pharmaceutical markets (8MM) covered in this report, the US, 5EU ( France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK), Japan and Canada.The consensus among interviewed physicians regarding the current treatment landscape was that while there are a number of insulin treatment options, there are a significant number of patients that are ineffectively managed, and therefore are considerably high unmet needs within the indication.

Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) interviewed by the publisher highlighted the lack of a no disease-modifying therapeutic that combats the autoimmune-mediated attack of beta cells in T1D patients. Other major issues include glycemic control, addressing obesity, and overall disease management. Despite a number of drugs currently in development, the publisher's research suggests that the future level of attainment of these unmet needs will be modest, and a relatively high level of opportunity exists for drug developers to enter the T1D market. Key Highlights

The diagnosed prevalence of T1D is expected to increase over the 10-year forecast period due changing population demographics, and an increased understanding of risk factors and environmental factors that may trigger the onset of T1D.

The potential launch of 5 disease-modifying therapeutics will increase the number of patients who, at diagnosis, can prolong their endogenous insulin secretion to improve disease management. These drugs are expected to have a high annual cost of therapy (ACOT), a factor that will contribute to notable profitability.

The increasing trend of device integration into the treatment and management of T1D will impact the therapeutics that find success in the market. The drive toward closed-loops systems, like an artificial pancreas, places a great need for ultra-fast insulins to launch in the market, and prompts more collaboration between across the industry.

Despite the variety of insulins currently available to T1D patients, there is still room for improvement within the treatment space. The most recognizable is the need for novel treatment options for refractory patients.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Type 1 Diabetes: Executive Summary1.1 The Type 1 Diabetes Market Will Grow to $24B by 20291.2 T1D Veteran Players Use Various Strategies to Defend Insulin Franchises from Biosimilar Erosion, While New Players Invest in the Disease-Modifying Space1.3 Current and Future Therapies Leave Significant Unmet Needs in the Market1.4 The Rise of Pump Usage and Increased Market Entry of Ultra-Rapid-Acting Insulin Formulations May Improve the T1D Treatment Landscape1.5 Opportunity Remains for Beta Cell Regenerative Therapies1.6 What Do Physicians Think? 2 Introduction 3 Disease Overview3.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology3.1.3 Biomarkers for Monitoring the Islet Autoreactivity of Type 1 Diabetes 4 Epidemiology4.1 Disease Background4.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities4.3 Global and Historical Trends4.4 Forecast Methodology4.5 Epidemiological Forecast for T1D (2019-2029)4.6 Discussion4.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight4.6.2 COVID-19 Impact4.6.3 Limitations of the Analysis4.6.4 Strengths of the Analysis 5 Disease Management5.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview5.2 US Disease Management5.3 5EU Disease Management5.4 Japan Disease Management5.5 Canada Disease Management5.6 KOL Insights on Disease Management 6 Competitive Assessment6.1 Overview 7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment7.1 Overview7.2 Disease-Modifying Therapies - Preservation of Beta Cells7.3 Hypoglycemia Avoidance and Managing Glycemic Control7.4 Obesity, Weight Management, and Control of Associated Metabolic Syndrome7.5 Improving Compliance and Reducing the Burden of Insulin Therapies7.6 Type 1 Diabetes Patient Care and Education 8 R&D Strategies8.1 Overview8.2 Clinical Trials Design 9 Pipeline Assessment 10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis 11 Current and Future Players11.1 Overview11.2 Deal-Making Trends11.3 Sanofi Portfolio Assessment, 202111.4 Eli Lilly Portfolio Assessment, 202111.5 Novo Nordisk Portfolio Assessment, 202111.6 Johnson and Johnson Portfolio Assessment, 202111.7 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Portfolio Assessment, 202111.8 AstraZeneca, 202111.9 Mannkind Corporation, 202111.10 Diasome Pharmaceuticals Portfolio Assessment, 202111.11 Adocia Portfolio Assessment, 202111.12 Biocon Portfolio Assessment, 202111.13 Diamyd Medical Portfolio Assessment, 202111.14 Zealand Pharma Portfolio Assessment, 202111.15 vTv Therapeutics Portfolio Assessment, 202111.16 Provention Bio Portfolio Assessment, 202111.17 Dompe Farmaceuti Portfolio Assessment, 202111.18 PolTreg Portfolio Assessment, 202111.19 CellTrans Portfolio Assessment, 2021 12 Market Outlook12.1 Global Markets12.1.1 Forecast12.1.2 Drivers and Barriers - Global Issues12.2 US12.3 5EU12.4 Japan12.5 Canada 13 Appendix

